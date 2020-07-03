Napa school district advised not to pursue bond funding measure this November

The Napa public school system's next appeal to voters for more funding appears to be at least two years in the future.
A survey sponsored by the Napa Valley Unified School District has revealed tepid support for a bond measure to build and upgrade facilities were it to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. In a report shared with the NVUSD board last week, a potential $398 million property-tax levy reviewed by 625 likely voters garnered “definite” or “probable” support from 47.6 percent of respondents, well below the 55 percent approval required for school bond measures in California.
The study indicates that 43.3 percent of people interviewed would “definitely” or “probably” vote against additional school funding this fall. (Another 9 percent were undecided or declined to give an opinion, according to the report.) Authors of the report pointed to lingering skepticism of NVUSD's ability to manage its finances effectively or to fairly apportion new funding among schools – saying nothing of the sudden financial crises triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic slowdown resulting from shelter-at-home orders.
Given such roadblocks, staff members with True North Research, the Encinitas firm that conducted the survey, called on the Napa school district to hold off on a vote until at least 2022 and bolster public support for a funding boost in the meantime.
“We do not recommend that the District pursue a bond for the immediate opportunity of the November 2020 ballot – there are simply too many challenges to address effectively in a short period of time,” the report stated. “Rather, a longer and more deliberate path of community/stakeholder engagement and communication to build awareness, understanding, and ultimately consensus around the District’s facility challenges and their connection to student achievement is advised."
Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti accepted the survey's results, but also pledged to work toward building support among voters and parents for stronger local educational funding amid Napa schools' budgetary problems, which had developed in recent years before the disruptions wreaked by COVID-19.
“This is not discouraging,” Mucetti in response to the report. “It's really motivating for me and my team, to have an honest assessment of where the community still is on the ability of the school district to steward their dollars appropriately. To me, it's a call to a challenge. … It's clear that it takes more than a year or two to build that trust between the community and the school district.”
The study was conducted May 21-31 and was based on phone and online interviews with registered voters within the school district who are likely to cast ballots in November.
The summary of the proposed measure reads:
“In order to repair, upgrade, construct and equip classrooms, science labs, career-training and school facilities that support college and career readiness in math, science, technology, engineering, arts, and skilled trades; remove asbestos and lead pipes from older schools; and improve student and campus safety; shall Napa Valley Unified School District's measure authorizing $398 million in bonds at legal rates, levying 5 cents per $100 assessed value (20 million dollars annually) while bonds are outstanding be adopted, with independent citizen oversight, annual audits, no money for administrators, and all money locally controlled?”
Support for a school bond among potential voters appeared lukewarm despite those same interviewees upholding improved public education as the highest of eight priorities, according to the True North report. Eighty-five percent of participants described public school upgrades as extremely or very important, above job creation, disaster preparedness and road maintenance. (Preventing local tax increases brought up the rear, with only 58 percent of those surveyed listing it as a high priority.)
Among the arguments supporters of school funding might offer to promote a bond measure, three were the most persuasive, according to surveyors. Ensuring equal opportunities for students across the district – especially in science, math and technology instruction – was labeled a “very” or “somewhat” convincing pitch to more than 68 percent of would-be voters, followed by upgrading facilities more than 60 years old (62 percent) and creating school funding that cannot be siphoned by the state or put to other uses (61 percent).
But researchers also warned of formidable barriers to voter acceptance of new school funding, chief among them resistance to new taxes during a coronavirus-triggered recession – a plank nearly 79 percent of those surveyed found very or somewhat persuasive. Other concerns included a potential 40-year period needed to pay off the bond (cited by 71 percent of participants), worries about individual schools getting more or less than their fair share of funding (63 percent), and fears of financial mismanagement (63 percent).
Such a picture shows that misgivings about seeking more funding at the ballot box is not solely the result of recent economic stress, according to Larry Tramutola, an Oakland-based consultant who worked with NVUSD to assess the prospects of a bond measure.
“Our recommendation was that despite the needs, there was not sufficient support at this time for placing a measure on the ballot,” he said in an email Thursday. “The lack of support at this time did not seem to be related to the current economic situation but more a general concern that the money would be well spent.”
Some board members pointed to that disconnect as a sign that NVUSD must better inform local voters about the needs of local schools and make clear the link between up-to-date facilities and school performance.
“I agree that the economic uncertainty may have driven some of the poll responses, but I do believe there are concerns about how those bond dollars have been spent,” said trustee Robin Jankiewicz. “Investments in our schools have direct and indirect effects on student outcomes, and cyclical effects on our communities' overall quality of life, and I feel strongly we need to communicate that.”
The most recent voter-endorsed cash infusion into local schools was Measure H, which passed in 2016 to raise $269 million for NVUSD school upgrades. Among the projects supported by the bond are the reconstruction or relocation of three schools because of their nearness to the West Napa Fault, the source of the 2014 earthquake.
But district leaders came under fire in September 2019 after canceling a second middle school planned for American Canyon, which some residents described as an implicit promise made by Measure H supporters in return for their support – even though the ballot language did not mention the project or city by name. Board members voted to scrap the project after determining the $2.2 million-a-year operating cost would intolerably strain the district's budget and risk dragging its cash reserves below 3 percent of its budget, a level that could allow the state to take over its finances.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
