Napa school district advised not to pursue bond funding measure this November

But researchers also warned of formidable barriers to voter acceptance of new school funding, chief among them resistance to new taxes during a coronavirus-triggered recession – a plank nearly 79 percent of those surveyed found very or somewhat persuasive. Other concerns included a potential 40-year period needed to pay off the bond (cited by 71 percent of participants), worries about individual schools getting more or less than their fair share of funding (63 percent), and fears of financial mismanagement (63 percent).

Such a picture shows that misgivings about seeking more funding at the ballot box is not solely the result of recent economic stress, according to Larry Tramutola, an Oakland-based consultant who worked with NVUSD to assess the prospects of a bond measure.

“Our recommendation was that despite the needs, there was not sufficient support at this time for placing a measure on the ballot,” he said in an email Thursday. “The lack of support at this time did not seem to be related to the current economic situation but more a general concern that the money would be well spent.”

Some board members pointed to that disconnect as a sign that NVUSD must better inform local voters about the needs of local schools and make clear the link between up-to-date facilities and school performance.