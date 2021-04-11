Napa school district aims to return to full in-classroom schedule in 2021-22

With coronavirus restrictions easing and vaccinations becoming more widespread, Napa’s public school network is working toward a full reopening of campuses for the next school year.
The Napa Valley Unified School District is planning to restore a full-time in-person teaching schedule when its 28 campuses reopen in August after the summer break, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti announced in a letter posted to the district website on Thursday. If the plan is carried out on schedule, it would mark NVUSD’s return to full-day, five-day-a-week classroom teaching since the COVID-19 pandemic led to a district-wide shutdown of campuses in March 2020, and an abrupt switch to remote learning.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“I am amazed at the obstacles our teachers overcame this year while successfully teaching virtually, and I admire and respect their determination as they navigated through the hybrid instructional model,” Mucetti wrote. “However, we know our teachers want to teach, and our students want to learn— on campus and in classrooms. Our labor partners share this commitment, and we are aiming to have solid plans and agreements in place by the beginning of summer.”
Gayle Young, president of the Napa Valley Educators Association, confirmed the teachers' group is in negotiations with NVUSD about safety measures to be put in place for an expanded on-campus schedule.
"I think the primary goal is having students back in classrooms, because that's where students learn best," she said Sunday afternoon, declaring herself "very optimistic" about recent trends in COVID-19 rates and vaccinations. "If all of these things take place, there’s no reason we can’t go back to being in a five-day-a-week setting."
The current four-day schedule for in-person teaching, with all-virtual coursework on Wednesdays, will not be expanded before the current school year ends in June. Mucetti cited the difficulty of carrying out a change of schedule with less than two months before the school year’s conclusion, including the need to plan lunch service and break times while maintaining 6-foot spacing. (Students in the current hybrid program go to campus four days a week, but only in the mornings or afternoons, reducing the number of people present at one time.)
NVUSD announced its drive toward full-time classroom instruction shortly before Napa County on Friday reported a sharp increase in vaccinations, which rose to 9,417 doses for the week compared to 6,724 the week before. The 94 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the county last week were close to the totals from recent weeks.
The Napa school district reported 11 students, including five in online-only learning, tested positive for the coronavirus during the week of March 22, the latest for which data was available. That number was up from three students two weeks previously, but far below the levels during a statewide spike in COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays – including a peak of 104 infections among NVUSD students and staff during the week of Jan. 11.
The county said that 9,417 vaccine doses — a 41% increase — were delivered to local arms this week compared to the week before.
Families who have kept their children in virtual-only instruction during the pandemic – even after NVUSD began offering a hybrid of remote and classroom teaching in late October – may continue to have an online school option in 2021-22. The availability of virtual-only learning will depend on the level of interest from families in the district, according to Mucetti.
Students enrolling in a remote learning program next school year would not be able to return to their assigned campus until a certain time period passes, and then could re-enter only if space is available at their grade level, the district said. Virtual school students would be mixed across the district, with the possibility of split-grade classrooms at the elementary level. Course offerings in the middle and high school grades may be limited due to enrollment numbers and teacher availability.
Officials have said about 40% of the district’s nearly 17,000 students in Napa and American Canyon are enrolled in the hybrid program, which in early March expanded its on-campus schedule from two to four half-days per week per student.
Parents can fill out an online form at https://bit.ly/3mGPyh0 to indicate their interest in a virtual learning program for 2021-22, with responses due by Friday. Data collected through the form will be used only for planning purposes, and responses are not a binding enrollment form.
Guidance on safely holding graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 may come as soon as next week, according to the NVUSD superintendent.
NVUSD is planning on holding high school graduations, promotion ceremonies and other end-of-year events in person this spring “with some restrictions,” said Mucetti. The pandemic compelled local high schools to find alternative ways to honor the Class of 2020, including drive-up diploma presentations in Napa and American Canyon to maintain social distancing.
New rules put into place by the state Department of Public Health allow for outdoor gatherings with the maximum legal attendance based on a county’s ranking on the state’s four-level scale of COVID-19 spread, and the state has encouraged school districts to plan graduations based on that guidance. Napa County last week was promoted from the red to the orange level, the second most lenient, thus allowing for more spectators at local events.
Under California’s latest guidance, events can resume statewide starting Thursday, with maximum attendance determined by a county’s place on the COVID-19 ladder.
For outdoor gatherings in Napa and other counties in the orange tier, up to 300 visitors are allowed so long as guests can show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result. If guests are unvaccinated or do not have a negative test result, that number drops to 100. Indoor gatherings of up to 150 people are allowed only if guests can prove they’ve been vaccinated or have tested negative for the coronavirus; indoor gatherings are not permitted without such proof.
Come April 15, gatherings can resume in California for the first time since March 2020. Some in Napa Valley's events industry say the future is still uncertain.
Further guidance from the state health department spells out other safety rules for high school graduations. Besides complying with attendance limits based on a county's COVID-19 tier, such ceremonies are to be limited to guests who pre-register, require all spectators to wear masks, and ensure at least 6 feet of spacing between attendees except for members of the same household. Ceremonies taking place in the same venue on the same day must be scheduled at least two hours apart to limit the mingling of participants.
Memorial Stadium, with seating for 6,400 people, is the traditional venue for the Napa, Vintage and New Technology commencements, while 4,000-seat Wolf Den Stadium hosts graduations for American Canyon High.
With many students having been kept out of classrooms for more than a year, the district on Thursday also announced the creation of summertime programs leading into the return of full-day schooling in August.
Camp NVUSD, a free program for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade, will take place at several grade-school sites over three cycles of two weeks each, running for half-days with a possible child care option for the second half of the day. The district also will provide credit recovery and campus-specific programs for secondary-school students during the summer, with more information on locations and scheduling due in the next few weeks.
Photos: Napa life during the COVID-19 pandemic
Heritage Eats Napa
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa nail salon during the pandemic
Napa food bank
Napa school picture day
Napa's Westin Verasa hotel
Napa food relief during the pandemic
Girl Scout cookies during the pandemic
Steve's Christmas Trees in Napa, 2020
Napa Truck Parade
Napa hotel
Napa Bowl during the pandemic
Blue Oak
Toilet paper pandemic cake
Justin-Siena High School reopening
Cultural Anthropologist Dr. Monica Hunter
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In March of 2020, the daily lives of Napa County's health care providers changed dramatically. A year into the pandemic, they reflect on the m…
A Harley-Davidson restored by the late Jack Christianson was stolen in 2018. Over the last few weeks, St. Helena recovered it and returned it …
CalVet, which runs the home, declined to say whether security had been heightened since 2018. Some officials say additional security isn't nee…
An unassuming plant has produced a giant stalk for the first time in over 20 years in a Napa yard. What do you make of it?
Three of Brandan Nylander's relatives filed suit March 15 in connection with his death following an April 2020 vehicle pursuit.
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is now open in downtown Napa.
Disagreement over extending a 120-day pay-raise requirement beyond supermarket workers puts an ordinance on hold, at least for now.
This retro midcentury modern style can be found in neighborhoods around town. What was old is now cool.
COMMENTARY: Kevin Courtney: You hear stories. Now I was going to find out for myself.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com