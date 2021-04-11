Napa school district aims to return to full in-classroom schedule in 2021-22

"I think the primary goal is having students back in classrooms, because that's where students learn best," she said Sunday afternoon, declaring herself "very optimistic" about recent trends in COVID-19 rates and vaccinations. "If all of these things take place, there’s no reason we can’t go back to being in a five-day-a-week setting."

The current four-day schedule for in-person teaching, with all-virtual coursework on Wednesdays, will not be expanded before the current school year ends in June. Mucetti cited the difficulty of carrying out a change of schedule with less than two months before the school year’s conclusion, including the need to plan lunch service and break times while maintaining 6-foot spacing. (Students in the current hybrid program go to campus four days a week, but only in the mornings or afternoons, reducing the number of people present at one time.)

NVUSD announced its drive toward full-time classroom instruction shortly before Napa County on Friday reported a sharp increase in vaccinations, which rose to 9,417 doses for the week compared to 6,724 the week before. The 94 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the county last week were close to the totals from recent weeks.