Napa school district announces in-person high school graduations for June

Under orange-tier rules, ticketed outdoor gatherings can fill a venue to 33% of its normal capacity, or 67% if all spectators can show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test for the virus. If the county’s infection rate drops low enough to place it at the yellow level, the attendance cap would rise to 67% for outdoor gatherings with or without immunization or COVID-19 testing. (On both tiers, those living outside the state would not be admitted.)

The graduations would cap an academic year in which NVUSD has gradually restored on-campus teaching, activities and sports after the pandemic forced a district-wide shutdown of campuses that began in March 2020 and lasted seven months.

A hybrid program mixing classroom and remote learning began Oct. 26, then was expanded from two to four half-days of on-campus classes per week at the beginning of March. Some 40% of the district’s nearly 17,000 students have opted to return to their classrooms, with the rest continuing to study virtually.

Varsity sports remained suspended in the early months of the school year, but football teams and other fall-season squads have returned to action this spring.