Napa school district announces in-person high school graduations for June

The Napa public school system’s road back to in-person normalcy after more than a year of pandemic will reach a major milestone next month, when high school seniors get the chance to celebrate their graduation with their families and one other, face to face.
In-person ceremonies for the Class of 2021 have been announced for Napa, Vintage, American Canyon and other high schools in the Napa Valley Unified School District, according to the websites of the three schools. The events will give departing seniors a taste of the pomp and circumstance that was denied to NVUSD graduates in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic closed down campuses for seven months and forced a pivot to drive-through diploma ceremonies to maintain safe distancing against the spread of COVID-19.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
As in non-pandemic years, the two main high schools in the city of Napa will hold graduations at Memorial Stadium on the same day, June 16, with Napa High’s ceremony scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and Vintage High’s at 7 p.m. The American Canyon commencement will be held at 4 p.m. June 15 at the on-campus Wolf Den Stadium.
Three smaller graduations are scheduled for June 14 at Memorial Stadium — for New Technology High at 5 p.m., Valley Oak at 1 p.m. and Napa Valley Independent Studies at 9:30 a.m.
NVUSD Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti announced plans for a return to graduations with spectators in an online letter April 8, when she said such gatherings likely could be held this year “with restrictions” based on the state of California’s battle against COVID-19.
Napa County remains firmly in the orange tier but is looking ahead to June 15, when the state is to "fully reopen" its economy.
In statements posted to their websites, NVUSD high schools announced a raft of safety rules for their first live commencements in two years.
Each student is allowed to have up to four spectators, who must be members of the same household or relatives living in California, and family groups will be seated 6 feet apart from one another. Those attending graduations must pre-register, complete a health self-screening, and then wear face masks at the event. No celebrating will take place on the field.
Additionally, American Canyon High instructed family members to meet their graduates not during the ceremony but afterward, at the family’s vehicle in the parking lot.
American Canyon also announced that graduates will receive their diplomas not at the stadium ceremony but two days later on June 17, at the Wolf Den ticket booth. Diploma pickup for graduates with last names from A to L will take place between 1:45 and 2:15 p.m., and from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. for seniors with names from L to Z.
The commencements for NVUSD’s three mainstream high schools will take place on or after the June 15 date that California has announced as its target for fully reopening its economy and relaxing most remaining COVID-19 restrictions, except for mask-wearing mandates.
Napa County remains in the orange tier of the state’s four-level scale of viral spread, two rungs above the tightest curbs on businesses and gatherings.
Under orange-tier rules, ticketed outdoor gatherings can fill a venue to 33% of its normal capacity, or 67% if all spectators can show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test for the virus. If the county’s infection rate drops low enough to place it at the yellow level, the attendance cap would rise to 67% for outdoor gatherings with or without immunization or COVID-19 testing. (On both tiers, those living outside the state would not be admitted.)
NVUSD intends to restore full-day classroom learning, with a continuing virtual-only option to depend on the level of interest from families.
The graduations would cap an academic year in which NVUSD has gradually restored on-campus teaching, activities and sports after the pandemic forced a district-wide shutdown of campuses that began in March 2020 and lasted seven months.
A hybrid program mixing classroom and remote learning began Oct. 26, then was expanded from two to four half-days of on-campus classes per week at the beginning of March. Some 40% of the district’s nearly 17,000 students have opted to return to their classrooms, with the rest continuing to study virtually.
Varsity sports remained suspended in the early months of the school year, but football teams and other fall-season squads have returned to action this spring.
Following its summer break, the Napa school system intends to return most students to a full-time classroom schedule when the next school year begins in August, Mucetti announced last month. Students opting to continue with fully remote instruction would be mixed from across the district, with the possibility of split-grade classrooms at the elementary level and limited course offerings in the secondary grades based on teacher availability, NVUSD said at the time.
Photos: A twist on teacher appreciation day at Pueblo Vista Magnet School.
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista school in Napa.
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Students make flowers for teacher appreciation day at Pueblo Vista Magnet School in Napa.
A fifth grade classroom at Pueblo Vista Magnet School in Napa.
Flowers made for teacher appreciation day at Pueblo Vista Magnet School.
Students make flowers and write notes for teacher appreciation day at Pueblo Vista Magnet School in Napa
Teacher appreciation day in Napa.
Students make flowers and write notes for teacher appreciation day at Pueblo Vista Magnet School in Napa.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
Water use restrictions passed by the City Council are meant to reduce Napa's consumption by 15% from last year's levels.
Temporary permits allowing outdoor restaurant service on a block of Main Street will stay in effect through February, Napa's city manager has …
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its …
These Silverado Middle School students are studying speed in the real world.
Like lobster? Napa Valley Lobster Co. might be right up your alley.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com