Napa school district approves staff, hour cuts ahead of 2022-23 year

As the Napa school system’s student count continues to shrink, so too will its staff, for another year.

Three weeks after approving a reduction of teaching positions after the current school year, board members with the Napa Valley Unified School District on Thursday gave the go-ahead to eliminate or cut back work hours among office, foodservice and other staff.

The resolution passed by NVUSD trustees allows jobs to be eliminated or hours to be reduced for up to 58 part-time and full-time non-teaching positions. However, many of the positions already were vacant, and the school district was able to find new positions for all but eight of the people currently holding those jobs, according to Dana Page, assistant superintendent for human resources.

Nineteen of the affected jobs are full-time posts, including jobs for a school administrative assistant, secretary, two administrative specialists, a campus safety specialist, a parent and community liaison, child development teacher, and 11 campus supervisors.

Other positions that were slated for paring back include the jobs of five administrative clerks at schools, as well as various instructional assistants, according to the resolution approved by the NVUSD board.

The staff cutback follows NVUSD’s decision to allow as many as 34 cuts to teaching positions before the new school year begins in August. The final number of layoffs will be decided no later than March 14, and is expected to be less than the maximum after the district offers retirement and resignation benefits to its current staff. (More than 20 teachers already had accepted such offers by late February, the district announced earlier.)

The Napa district’s latest round of job cuts will continue a trend that has continued in recent years, as student counts have steadily declined since the middle of last decade, squeezing the per-student funding NVUSD receives through the state’s attendance-based formula.

From more than 18,300 children and teenagers in the 2014-15 year, enrollment has slipped below 16,500 this year and is forecasted to slide further to 14,316 by 2027-28.

Two local middle schools, Harvest on Old Sonoma Road and River on Salvador Avenue, will close in June. A new English-Spanish immersion academy, Unidos Middle School, will take over River’s campus starting in August, while NVUSD is soliciting ideas for the sale and reuse of the Harvest property.

Also Thursday, the NVUSD board approved a contract with teachers that assures more instruction time for younger students outside the core classes.

The three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Napa Valley Educators Association, which runs through 2025, provides physical education and music classes for all pupils in elementary school. Teachers will receive an extra preparation period during the school day while specialist teachers lead “enrichment” programs, according to district spokesperson Stacy Rollo.

Teacher salaries through 2025 will be determined in the fall, Rollo added.

Thursday night’s meeting was the Napa school board’s last session to be conducted exclusively by online video during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led elected agencies across California to abandon in-person meetings starting in March 2020 as a public health measure.

NVUSD announced it will reopen its boardroom to audiences starting March 17, when it will begin holding board meetings with a hybrid of in-person and online commenting. The move follows the state’s relaxation of most remaining COVID-19 safety measures over the past month, including the lifting of mask-wearing mandates for indoor public areas last month and for school buildings effective March 12. (In an announcement on NVUSD’s website, officials confirmed the district will end its on-campus mask requirement when schools open Monday, March 14.)

