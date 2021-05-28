 Skip to main content
Napa school district approves Stone Bridge School’s move to former Mt. George campus
Education

Mt. George Elementary School campus

The east Napa campus that formerly hosted Mt. George Elementary School will be pressed back into service as the new home of the Stone Bridge School, which gained final approval Thursday for the move from the Napa Valley Unified School District. Mt. George was one of two campuses, along with Yountville Elementary, to close after the 2019-20 year.

 Register file photo

An east Napa campus that closed last year due to falling attendance has been cleared for its second act: as the new home of the Napa area’s only charter school.

The Stone Bridge School won final approval Thursday night from the Napa Valley Unified School District board to move to the former site of Mt. George Elementary, one of two grade schools the public school system shut down in 2020. Stone Bridge, which is leaving its current campus in rural Carneros,  will be granted the use of the Mt. George site at 1019 Second Ave. in the Coombsville area for five years, starting July 1.

The agreement, which NVUSD leaders first proposed in early 2020, completes a quest for a new home that began after the 2014 earthquake damaged Stone Bridge’s campus at 1680 Los Carneros Ave. — and revealed the site’s vulnerability to even worse results due to its nearness to a fault line and a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. natural gas pipe. District officials had estimated it would cost $55 million to rebuild the existing campus, which previously hosted the Carneros Elementary School before its 2010 closure.

Previous plans to relocate Stone Bridge had stalled for more than half a decade, including a proposal for the academy to share a site with the Yountville Elementary School and an attempt to build a new Stone Bridge campus on Old Sonoma Road.

Mt. George became available when the NVUSD board voted in October 2019 to shutter both it and Yountville Elementary, which had the fewest students among elementary campuses in the district, at the end of the 2019-20 year. Both campuses went dark earlier than scheduled when the coronavirus pandemic led to the abrupt shutdown of Napa-area public schools in March 2020, requiring students to finish that year — and begin the next — learning entirely online before classrooms reopened part-time in late October.

In occupying the former Mt. George, Stone Bridge inherits a campus with 11 classrooms, a multi-use room, office space, a library, kitchen, playing fields, and playgrounds.

Among the changes planned for Stone Bridge’s arrival will be either a new grass-surface play area or the replacement of an existing blacktop with grass, and the move of a portable faculty room to the campus from Carneros.

The school, which pays for services from district staff but is independently operated, will pay any expenses related to the Coombsville campus’ summer use — an arrangement crafted to allow for year-round care of gardens and poultry, a part of Stone Bridge’s Waldorf-based model of experience-based, low-technology learning.

Move-in at Stone Bridge’s new quarters will begin shortly before the start of the contract, as early as the week of June 21, the school’s executive director Maria Martinez wrote in a letter to NVUSD officials earlier this month. Stone Bridge expects to enroll about 247 children from kindergarten through the eighth grade in the new school year that begins in August, she said.

Stone Bridge is the last school within the Napa district that continues to operate independently as a charter. Two other former charters, River Middle School and the Napa Valley Language Academy have been absorbed into NVUSD in recent years, and the River campus in north Napa will be taken over by a new dual-language English-Spanish middle school starting in 2022-23 under a realignment the school board passed in April in response to falling enrollment across the district. Harvest Middle School, NVUSD’s current dual-immersion academy for grades 6-8 and the former host of the River school before its move to a separate campus last year, will close in June 2022 as part of the reorganization.

While Stone Bridge prepares to move into the old Mt. George school, the Yountville campus remains vacant near the end of its first year without students. Trustee David Gracia on Thursday reported “slow” progress in NVUSD’s discussions with the town of Yountville about the future use of the property, which a district-sponsored appraisal in 2019 valued at about $8 million because of its suitability for rezoning to allow up to 75 housing units.

By contrast, the appraisal set Mt. George’s value at just $1.8 million, due to restrictive zoning in unincorporated Napa County that would limit its reuse to vineyards or a residential estate.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

