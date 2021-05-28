Napa school district approves Stone Bridge School’s move to former Mt. George campus

Mt. George became available when the NVUSD board voted in October 2019 to shutter both it and Yountville Elementary, which had the fewest students among elementary campuses in the district, at the end of the 2019-20 year. Both campuses went dark earlier than scheduled when the coronavirus pandemic led to the abrupt shutdown of Napa-area public schools in March 2020, requiring students to finish that year — and begin the next — learning entirely online before classrooms reopened part-time in late October.

NVUSD considers moving Stone Bridge School to Mt. George site in 2021 The closing act of one Napa-area school may pave the way to a fresh start for another.

In occupying the former Mt. George, Stone Bridge inherits a campus with 11 classrooms, a multi-use room, office space, a library, kitchen, playing fields, and playgrounds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the changes planned for Stone Bridge’s arrival will be either a new grass-surface play area or the replacement of an existing blacktop with grass, and the move of a portable faculty room to the campus from Carneros.

The school, which pays for services from district staff but is independently operated, will pay any expenses related to the Coombsville campus’ summer use — an arrangement crafted to allow for year-round care of gardens and poultry, a part of Stone Bridge’s Waldorf-based model of experience-based, low-technology learning.