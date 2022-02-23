Napa school district approves teacher cuts for 2022-23 year; final total expected in March

The Napa public school system’s teacher roster is expected to shrink again next fall along with the number of students, with the number of job cuts expected to be known by next month.

Board members of the Napa Valley Unified School District recently approved the elimination of as many as 34 teaching posts ahead of the 2022-23 year. While the actual number of layoffs is expected to be less than the maximum, more than 20 teachers have accepted incentives to retire or resign after the current year ends in June, district officials said Tuesday.

The final number of teacher cutbacks will be known no later than March 14, according to Dana Page, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for human resources.

NVUSD trustees’ approval of job reductions Feb. 10 was the latest in a series of annual cuts in recent years, as the district’s enrollment has fallen from over 18,300 in 2014-15 to fewer than 16,500. Attendance is poised to drop as low as 14,316 by 2027-28 due to swelling housing costs and falling birthrates, according to a 2021 report by King Consulting of Sacramento.

The board’s approval of potential job cuts is the first step in reducing the number of workers with teaching certificates, and is a required step before issuing layoff notices that must be sent to teachers no later than March 15. Such numbers are typically overestimates a school district announces before it can garner information about the next year’s enrollment, scheduling and course requests to gauge its staffing needs for the coming year, Page said.

Because some teachers already have accepted retirement incentives before NVUSD’s March 1 deadline, actual layoffs will be far fewer than the maximum and could be eliminated entirely, she added.

About four teaching and two counselor positions could be eliminated as a result of the district’s closure of two middle schools – Harvest on Old Sonoma Road and River on Salvador Avenue – at year’s end. Unidos Middle School, a new grade 6-8 academy that will take over the River campus in August, may hire one or two teachers from outside the Napa district to help fill eight bilingual teaching positions for its English-Spanish dual-language curriculum.

According to Page, another four potential job cuts are tied to the potential approval of the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, which was rejected in December by the NVUSD board but which its backers have appealed to the Napa County Office of Education in a bid to open in August. (That agency is expected to publish an evaluation of the charter school plan Monday, and its board will vote on the application March 15.)

