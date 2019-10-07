A man who was arrested after an alleged peeping incident in Napa is employed as a janitor at a local elementary school, according to school district officials.
Juan Manuel Rodriguez, a 41-year-old Napa resident works at Vichy Elementary School northeast of the city, the Napa Valley Unified School District confirmed Monday. He was placed on paid administrative leave after his arrest by Napa Police on Friday night, according to district Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Homewood Court after a woman reported a possible prowler peeking through her window, according to police. Police encountered Rodriguez outside the home, received permission to search his cellphone and found nude pictures of the woman in her bedroom along with images of a child’s genitalia, police Sgt. Mike Walund said Saturday.
Rodriguez was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of possessing materials depicting a minor, as well as a misdemeanor peeking allegation and a probation violation. He was released Saturday afternoon on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.