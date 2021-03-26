Napa school district awaits guidance on in-person high school graduations

Napa and American Canyon teenagers completing high school during a once-in-a-century pandemic that shut down huge swaths of everyday school life may have hope for a reward at the end – the chance to receive their diplomas in June, with family and friends watching.
Thursday night, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti of the Napa Valley Unified School District announced the network of 28 public schools in Napa and American Canyon is waiting on “specific guidance around high school graduations” from health authorities. That guidance on how to celebrate the Class of 2021 could come to school officials on or shortly after April 1, she said during a meeting of the NVUSD board.
Any guidelines that open the way to public graduation ceremonies would come from the state Department of Health rather than local authorities, Napa County spokesperson Janet Upton said in an email Friday morning.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The news, which comes on the tail of falling coronavirus infection rates in Napa County, could foretell another major step toward restoring normalcy in a post-pandemic school district since COVID-19 forced a lengthy shutdown of in-person classes, social activities and sports that started in March 2020 and drove nearly 17,000 students into months of online instruction, isolated from their classmates and teachers.
During the seven months when campuses were shut down, social distancing rules passed to slow the virus’ spread forced the district to create drive-up diploma ceremonies for graduating seniors, in place of the typically grand commencements in football stadiums before throngs of family and friends. Later, a partial schedule of classroom teaching began Oct. 26, and on March 1 was expanded from two to four half-days a week for those taking part, although 61% of district students remain in all-virtual instruction.
While NVUSD has not yet shared details about what kind of commencements could take place this June for seniors at Napa, Vintage, American Canyon and other schools, the state Department of Public Health last week encouraged school districts to plan for ceremonies based on California’s new set of more lenient rules on large gatherings, which take effect Thursday.
Napa County has low enough COVID-19 numbers to reach orange status next week, if it can only maintain them.
“In preparation for the end of the school year,” the statement on the agency’s website reads, “CDPH announced that graduation and commencement ceremony organizers can begin to plan for events following the Outdoor Live Events with Assigned Seats and Controlled Mixing guidelines, which take effect on April 1. More detailed guidance is forthcoming.”
The updated rules on large outdoor events will base the maximum allowed attendance on where a county is ranked on California’s four-level scale of COVID-19 spread, on which purple indicates the highest infection rate and yellow the lowest. Napa County is on the red tier one rung above purple, and county officials have said it could make the move up to orange as early as Tuesday.
At the red tier, the state’s new rules on outdoor events after April 1 would allow a venue to be filled to 20% of normal capacity, and spectators must reserve seats in advance. Orange status would lift that cap to 33% or capacity, or 67% if every guest is tested for COVID-19 and/or shows proof of complete vaccination. Under both standards, only visitors living in California would be admitted to an event.
NVUSD high schools will have private, socially distanced drive-up graduation ceremonies this week.
Napa, Vintage and New Technology high schools stage their graduations at Memorial Stadium, which has capacity for 6,400 spectators. Wolf Den Stadium, host to American Canyon High’s commencements, holds some 4,000 people.
Both venues on March 20 hosted their first home games of a high school football season moved from fall to spring due to the pandemic, with attendance limited to two guests for each player.
WATCH NOW: COVID-19 RELIEF BILL IS HUGE RELIEF TO THE CITY OF NAPA, MAYOR SAYS
PHOTOS: NAPA LIFE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Heritage Eats Napa
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa nail salon during the pandemic
Napa food bank
Napa school picture day
Napa's Westin Verasa hotel
Napa food relief during the pandemic
Girl Scout cookies during the pandemic
Steve's Christmas Trees in Napa, 2020
Napa Truck Parade
Napa hotel
Napa Bowl during the pandemic
Blue Oak
Toilet paper pandemic cake
Justin-Siena High School reopening
Cultural Anthropologist Dr. Monica Hunter
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Alyssa Piombo inherited her green thumb and now Napans are reaping the rewards. Check out Riza Plants in downtown Napa.
Check out this found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race ... in a shopping center parking lot now home to the outlet stores.
Major city avenues would be considered for upgrades and the inclusion of multi-story residential mixed with commercial.
The Napa Master Gardeners have moved their popular, annual tomato sale online this year.
Gordon Huether, who gave a Napa barber a space to work during the pandemic, will have his artworks displayed at the barber's new shop at Food City.
The path from addiction to recovery to helping fellow veterans had helped lead to a pardon for the Napa Valley transplant.
What's the latest for Napa's Food City center? A new partner and a new plan.
Napa Police report that a 15-year-old male had been found not guilty in Juvenile Court of assaulting a bicyclist on the Vine Trail.
Napa Valley's wine industry may never return to normal — and that could be a good thing, experts say.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com