Napa school district awaits guidance on in-person high school graduations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The updated rules on large outdoor events will base the maximum allowed attendance on where a county is ranked on California’s four-level scale of COVID-19 spread, on which purple indicates the highest infection rate and yellow the lowest. Napa County is on the red tier one rung above purple, and county officials have said it could make the move up to orange as early as Tuesday.

At the red tier, the state’s new rules on outdoor events after April 1 would allow a venue to be filled to 20% of normal capacity, and spectators must reserve seats in advance. Orange status would lift that cap to 33% or capacity, or 67% if every guest is tested for COVID-19 and/or shows proof of complete vaccination. Under both standards, only visitors living in California would be admitted to an event.

Napa, Vintage and New Technology high schools stage their graduations at Memorial Stadium, which has capacity for 6,400 spectators. Wolf Den Stadium, host to American Canyon High’s commencements, holds some 4,000 people.