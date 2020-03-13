Napa school district cancels classes into mid-April amid coronavirus threat

With school cafeterias to be shut down, the Napa school district will offer a grab-and-go meal service at three school sites, Mucetti said. Both the meal and remote education plans are expected to roll out next week, with the district to release details later.

Most staff members, other than those providing essential services, are asked to stay home and not enter campuses during the shutdown, but will receive their regular pay without the need to draw on their sick leave.

“Because of the evolving nature of the coronavirus pandemic, we hope to be able to resume instruction after spring break, but will continually assess the conditions to deterine the best time for reopening schools,” Mucetti wrote in a letter posted to the NVUSD website after the vote.

The district called the emergency meeting late Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Napa County's public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio announced a local health emergency. Her directive recommended avoiding assemblies of more than 250 people, and keeping people at least 6 feet apart at smaller gatherings.

In the wake of the county alert, NVUSD canceled sporting events, stage performances and other extracurricular activites. On Wednesday, the district also had blocked all student trips and employee travel into April.

