Napa school district declares former Carneros school site surplus property

After more than 70 years, a grade school campus in Napa County’s vineyard-dotted west is a step closer to going on the block.
The former home of Carneros Elementary School and the Stone Bridge School may soon be offered for sale after the board of Napa Valley Unified School District, which closed the campus this summer, voted Thursday night to declare the 9.7-acre campus surplus property. The decision follows the endorsement of a sale by a district-appointed advisory team last month.
The vacant campus at 1680 Los Carneros Ave. is the first of three the district plans to review for possible sale or reuse, following NVUSD’s approval of school closures, cancellations and replacements as local enrollment has steadily declined – along with state education funding that allotted on a per-student basis. Enrollment has slid from more than 18,300 in 2014-15 to about 16,500 this fall, and a district study estimates a student count as low as 14,300 by 2027-28.
The school district also is pondering the futures of the former Yountville Elementary School, which shut down in June 2020, and Harvest Middle School on Old Sonoma Road, which is set to close after the 2021-22 year.
The same 11-person advisory group – called a “7-11 committee” for its minimum and maximum number of members under state law – that in August recommended selling the Carneros site is expected to also meet to discuss the futures of the Yountville and Harvest schools.
Before putting the vacant Carneros school on the market, NVUSD will seek a waiver from the state Department of Education to allow the district to offer the property through competitive bidding, according to Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services. The advisory committee would discuss that step Oct. 19, followed by a Nov. 18 vote by the NVUSD board to apply for a state waiver.
Upgraded and expanded several times since its 1950 opening, the Carneros campus was home to Carneros Elementary School before NVUSD shuttered it and two other grade schools in 2010.
An advisory committee's endorsement of putting the vacant Carneros school site up for sale will go before NVUSD's board Sept. 23.
Stone Bridge, a charter school teaching a low-technology Waldorf curriculum from kindergarten to eighth grade, moved from Salvador Avenue to Carneros the following year, but the August 2014 earthquake damaged buildings and ruptured pavement at the campus. The quake exposed the campus’ nearness to fault lines at its northwest corner, which – combined with the presence of a 26-inch-diameter natural gas line just north – increased the urgency to move Stone Bridge to a safer location not requiring the estimated $55 million needed to upgrade the existing campus to modern standards.
After weighing plans to co-locate Stone Bridge with the Yountville school or build a new campus on Old Sonoma Road, the self-governing charter school last month relocated to Mt. George Elementary, the Coombsville school that closed along with Yountville in 2020.
The former Carneros school’s location in unincorporated Napa County leaves with site with land-use rules that strictly limit non-farm uses or dense housing, and a land-use change or subdivision would require a countywide popular vote. Existing zoning would allow only one housing unit on the parcel.
The NVUSD charter school will leave a Carneros campus damaged by the 2014 earthquake to take over the Mt. George site, which closed last year.
Although NVUSD also could rent the site for use as vineyards, its small size may block that use under county regulations requiring new vineyards to span at least 10 acres. (Smaller vineyards continue to operate under a 1990 law grandfathering in properties that were producing grapes before its passage.)
NVUSD’s Yountville and Harvest properties, on the other hand, are inside city limits and could be redeveloped with far fewer restrictions than those imposed on rural sites. A 2019 appraisal paid for by the school system estimated a $8 million value for the Yountville campus based on a potential rezoning to allow as many as 75 housing units, versus just $1.8 million for the Mt. George school outside the city of Napa, which NVUSD decided to keep rather than sell.
California law generally requires school districts that sell off surplus land and buildings to use the proceeds for one-time capital spending, and prohibits steering those funds into salaries and other recurring needs. Mike Pearson, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for operations, last month said proceeds from a Carneros sale would be devoted to improving NVUSD’s remaining facilities, currently spread across 28 campuses in Napa and American Canyon.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
