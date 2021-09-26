Napa school district declares former Carneros school site surplus property

After more than 70 years, a grade school campus in Napa County’s vineyard-dotted west is a step closer to going on the block.

The former home of Carneros Elementary School and the Stone Bridge School may soon be offered for sale after the board of Napa Valley Unified School District, which closed the campus this summer, voted Thursday night to declare the 9.7-acre campus surplus property. The decision follows the endorsement of a sale by a district-appointed advisory team last month.

The vacant campus at 1680 Los Carneros Ave. is the first of three the district plans to review for possible sale or reuse, following NVUSD’s approval of school closures, cancellations and replacements as local enrollment has steadily declined – along with state education funding that allotted on a per-student basis. Enrollment has slid from more than 18,300 in 2014-15 to about 16,500 this fall, and a district study estimates a student count as low as 14,300 by 2027-28.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The school district also is pondering the futures of the former Yountville Elementary School, which shut down in June 2020, and Harvest Middle School on Old Sonoma Road, which is set to close after the 2021-22 year.