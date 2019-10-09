Having shut down public schools amid an extensive power cutoff, the Napa Valley Unified School District also is postponing a board meeting that had been scheduled for Thursday night.
The meeting has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, in the district boardroom at 2425 Jefferson St. in Napa, according to NVUSD Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.
Board members were expected to receive a report from a special advisory committee that recommended closing the Yountville and Mt. George elementary schools, which have the lowest enrollment of Napa Valley Unified's grade schools, as part of a plan to save several million dollars and bolster the district's drawn-down reserve funds. A vote on school closures is expected Oct. 24.
District officials earlier canceled all classes, along with before- and after-school programs, for Wednesday and Thursday after nine campuses were identified as likely to lose electricity during Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s Public Safety Power Shutoff.