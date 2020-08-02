Napa school district details outreach to special-education students as virtual reopening nears

As Napa's public school system prepares to start a new academic year in less than three weeks, educators are suggesting that students receiving special services could be some of the first to return to their campuses – if only for one-on-one counseling, at first.
With distance learning set to resume Aug. 20, officials with the Napa Valley Unified School District last week laid out their plans to parents seeking answers to how their children will receive speech, occupational and other kinds of therapy even while the coronavirus pandemic prevents most in-person instruction.
While direct contact between students and faculty will initially be limited to one-on-one appointments, the school district promised to pay attention to the more intensive hands-on guidance required those with learning, developmental or other disabilities less easily delivered through the internet.
“We have to remain adaptable and flexible in all our planning,” said Pat Andry-Jennings, who was named NVUSD's assistant superintendent for instruction shortly before the district halted in-person classes March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “For our younger students and some students with special needs, in-person is absolutely preferred. So we will be doing what we can to ensure that as much as possible, to bring those students back first for as much time as possible.”
Classes for more than 16,000 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon begin this month, but initially through remote learning only. The NVUSD board voted July 16 not to immediately restart on-campus even at reduced capacity, instead opting to gradually ramp up most students to two half-days a week, the five half-days and finally five full days only as the rate of coronavirus infections decreases. (As of Thursday, Napa County has reported 865 positive tests – 54 on Wednesday alone – and eight deaths.)
Families with special-needs children will be able to set up appointments to meet with faculty when the new school year begins, similarly to other students, said Terri Lynne Ricetti, NVUSD's special education director. Those appointments can include starting or completing assessment tests that were disrupted by the sudden closure of campuses in March, she told an audience of more than 200 people at last week's forum, which was held as a videoconference because of county social distancing rules during the pandemic.
At the forum, concerns about getting adequate support for special-needs children were acute for parents like Veronica Gibson, who criticized what she called NVUSD's skimpy support for her son after the pandemic and resulting shelter-at-home orders cut off in-person therapy.
“Not a lot of services were actually met; basically, my son didn't get any services,” one mother told district leaders during the online forum. “I received two emails from his case manager saying 'You can join this Zoom twice a week for an hour or so,' which never ended up working – it was a whole cluster. That didn't work out.”
“... I'm worried, with my son starting the transition from fifth to sixth grade and starting at a new school, that I have no idea what his team is, (that) I have no idea how these people can get in contact with me.”
Ricetti, saying the success of speech and occupational therapy by videoconference was largely “dependent on the individual child,” replied that district staff seeks to bring in students for on-campus appointments as soon as the academic year begins, especially if children will be dealing with different therapists than before.
"If he is transitioning to a new team, we want him to have the opportunity to meet his new team, build that relationship, because that will increase his engagement,” she told the parent. “ … Building that relationship is key to their engagement and success.”
Andry-Jennings, the assistant superintendent, also sought to reassure parents that their children's virtual school days will not be spent entirely in front of a computer, but will include segments of independent work off-screen. (A sample schedule released by the district would provide for 2 ½ hours of daily real-time instruction by teachers – with some students virtually meeting teachers in the morning and others in the afternoon, and attendance being taken.)
“Two and a half hours is a long time for a child to be in front of a computer screen,” she said, predicting that small groups within a class might work with a teacher at the same time that other classmates study on their own.
The worries of school parents about finding day care for their children with classrooms shut down were shared by some speakers at the forum.
“I'm a working mom but I'm a fieldworker, so my day starts at 6 a.m. and I have to drop my son off with the nanny at 5:30 a.m.,” one mother told district leaders. “Child care doesn't work for me because they don't open until 7:30, and he has problems with behavior and focus. I cannot have him in front of a computer, and I also cannot ask my friend to be with him on the computer all day, so I don't know what to do.”
The school district is in talks with the Napa County Office of Education and others about creating child care alternatives for the new school year, according to Ricetti.
