Napa school district details outreach to special-education students as virtual reopening nears

As Napa's public school system prepares to start a new academic year in less than three weeks, educators are suggesting that students receiving special services could be some of the first to return to their campuses – if only for one-on-one counseling, at first.

With distance learning set to resume Aug. 20, officials with the Napa Valley Unified School District last week laid out their plans to parents seeking answers to how their children will receive speech, occupational and other kinds of therapy even while the coronavirus pandemic prevents most in-person instruction.

While direct contact between students and faculty will initially be limited to one-on-one appointments, the school district promised to pay attention to the more intensive hands-on guidance required those with learning, developmental or other disabilities less easily delivered through the internet.

“We have to remain adaptable and flexible in all our planning,” said Pat Andry-Jennings, who was named NVUSD's assistant superintendent for instruction shortly before the district halted in-person classes March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “For our younger students and some students with special needs, in-person is absolutely preferred. So we will be doing what we can to ensure that as much as possible, to bring those students back first for as much time as possible.”