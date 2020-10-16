Napa school district details safety measures ahead of reopening campuses

Most rooms will be supplied with hand sanitizer stations along with disinfectant spray for wiping down frequently touched surfaces where viruses can linger. Signage throughout buildings will provide constant reminders to wash hands for at least 20 seconds, practice social distancing, and wear face coverings – an on-campus requirement this year for all NVUSD students from the third grade up.

Climate control systems at school buildings will be fitted with higher-grade filters that also will be changed every three months, twice as often as before, Pearson told the district’s Facilities and Technology Committee during a teleconference. Daily cleaning of buildings and fixtures will also include the use of electrostatic spraying machines for more thorough disinfection.

Pearson reported the school district now has “an abundance” of masks, face shields and gloves for school staff, after the early weeks of the COVID-19 were marked by nationwide shortages of protective gear. NVUSD expects to re-order protective equipment every six to eight weeks, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The return to classrooms later this month will move NVUSD into the second of four phases, leaving behind the all-online model it – and nearly all other California schools – was forced to adopt in March at the start of the pandemic.