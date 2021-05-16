Napa school district expanding summer programs after year of pandemic, remote learning

Student musicians from Napa County school districts — whose ensembles, like other group activities, were shelved for months due to the campus shutdown and social distancing rules — will be able to take part in a Valley Honor Band, middle-school Honor Strings and high-school Honor Symphony. Free virtual classes offered by iD Tech will teach computer coding for game and app creation in four programming languages.

Catering to teenagers seeking a jump on future studies and work will be a dual-enrollment program allowing high schoolers to take Napa Valley College courses, as well as a pair of paid summer internship programs in the restaurant and hospitality businesses.

Some 178 special-education students — who last October re-entered campuses three weeks ahead of those in regular classes — will enter an extended school year that will provide an additional four weeks of teaching, through July 16.

School districts in Napa and elsewhere are largely relying on special federal funding approved in response to the pandemic, including the American Rescue Plan Act, which includes funding for summer and after-school programs. NVUSD Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti called the wider menu available this year a sign of the good that more robust school funding can accomplish — if it can be sustained beyond the current crisis.