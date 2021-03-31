Napa school district expects student numbers to plunge near decade’s end

At the root of the enrollment decline are the long-term obstacles of a falling birthrate and ever-rising housing costs that have priced out the younger and lower-income households that drive much of the influx of children into public schools, according to Rob Murray, King Consulting’s director of demographics and planning.

Smaller incoming groups of kindergarten-age children foretell a wave of smaller classes that will ripple through the middle and high school levels as the decade progresses, he told board members.

“For 2017 and 2018 you really see there are just fewer births and, a few years later, fewer school-age children who are available,” said Murray, who described the trend as a matter largely beyond the scope of recruitment by the district. “This is not a matter of attracting students; this is a matter of the students existing.”

From a total of 1,262 in 2016, births in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville fell to 1,157 in 2017 and then 1,067 in 2018, according to data from the state Department of Public Health. Virtually the entire decline resulted from a drop of 198 births in Napa and Yountville during that span, as births in American Canyon remained essentially flat.