Napa school district forecasts falling enrollment; teacher reductions planned

A continuing fall-off in local public school attendance will soon intensify in the Napa Valley Unified School District’s upper grades, according to district officials.

An enrollment forecast for the 2020-21 academic year, shared with the NVUSD board last week, indicates a coming decline in the number of students at secondary schools in Napa and American Canyon. Meanwhile, student counts in the lower elementary grades already are down from levels in grade 3 and above, pointing to fewer children entering local middle schools by the mid-2020s, according to data from King Consulting.

“You can’t run the same school system that once had nearly 18,000 students in the same way you operate it when it’s a district of 16,700,” said Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti. “We have to make data-driven decisions which ensure our financial stability and security.”

After eliminating teaching, staff and administrative jobs in 2019, the Napa district will ponder further cuts heading into the next school year.