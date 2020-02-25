Napa school district forecasts falling enrollment; teacher reductions planned

A continuing fall-off in local public school attendance will soon intensify in the Napa Valley Unified School District’s upper grades, according to district officials.
An enrollment forecast for the 2020-21 academic year, shared with the NVUSD board last week, indicates a coming decline in the number of students at secondary schools in Napa and American Canyon. Meanwhile, student counts in the lower elementary grades already are down from levels in grade 3 and above, pointing to fewer children entering local middle schools by the mid-2020s, according to data from King Consulting.
“You can’t run the same school system that once had nearly 18,000 students in the same way you operate it when it’s a district of 16,700,” said Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti. “We have to make data-driven decisions which ensure our financial stability and security.”
After eliminating teaching, staff and administrative jobs in 2019, the Napa district will ponder further cuts heading into the next school year.
On Thursday, the district board will debate a recommendation to drop 101 full-time teaching positions, including 12 at grade schools and eight at middle schools. Fifty-six positions to be dropped would cover those teaching subjects ranging from math, sciences, social studies and English to physical education, art and music.
A downturn in school attendance would directly affect state funding for the Napa school district, which like most California public school systems relies on payments calculated according to the number of full-time students enrolled.
NVUSD officials have forecast the number of students falling from more than 17,000 in 2015 to 15,000 or fewer by 2026, and have cited that trend – exacerbated by persistently high rents and home prices pressuring families with children – in canceling a planned American Canyon middle school and announcing the closure of two grade schools in June.
“Elementary schools have felt this decline in enrollment, and middle schools are starting to really feel the decline now, because we have the smaller cohort entering our middle schools,” Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, the district’s assistant superintendent for business services, said Monday.
Although NVUSD’s projected freshman and sophomore enrollment next school year – 1,518 and 1,492 students, respectively – would exceed the size of its senior class by 100 or more, Mangewala described that boost as the tail end of a final increase before several years of likely contraction.
By contrast, middle-school student counts presage significantly shrunken high school enrollment by mid-decade as those younger students advance into their teen years, according to NVUSD. King Consulting forecasts only 1,246 teens attending eighth grade, 1,117 in seventh and 1,167 in sixth during 2020-21.
Another fall-off of incoming children already is appearing in NVUSD’s earliest grades and may show its effects at the junior-high level later in the 2020, according to Mangewala. While King Consulting expects 1,131 pupils to attend third grade next year, that figure drops to 964 for second graders, 1,068 for first grade and 992 for kindergarten.
