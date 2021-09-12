Napa school district leaders call for budgetary caution as enrollment shrinks

The shrinkage of the Napa school district’s student body is advancing faster than predicted, and more so in the earliest grades teaching the youngest children.

An enrollment update shared Thursday with the Napa Valley Unified School District board reported 158 fewer students at the start of the 2021-22 year than previously forecast, with enrollment of 16,523 in Napa and American Canyon's public schools. Student counts were down at all grade levels, but elementary schools counted 195 fewer pupils for a total of 6,827.

Meanwhile, middle schools totaled 3,470 students, off 76 from NVUSD’s late August projection, while high schools were off by 68 for a total of 5,872.

Only an enlarged independent study program was showing student numbers ahead of the district’s forecast, with 278 students instead of 93. For the new school year, NVUSD has opened up independent learning to grade-school children for the first time as a substitute for the extensive virtual instruction it offered when the coronavirus pandemic abruptly shuttered California campuses in March 2020. (After launching a hybrid of on-campus and at-home learning last fall, the district has returned to traditional full-time classroom teaching for the school year that began this month.)