Napa school district likely to be impacted by projected state revenue fall-off

California has seen unprecedented revenue growth over the past two years. And as a result of the state’s education funding formula, that resulted in historically high funding going toward education.

But declining state revenues — the California Legislative Analyst’s Office in November predicted a $24 billion budget deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal year — will likely put a damper on that education funding, and cause impacts to school districts that were bolstered by it.

For example, the funding increase played a big part in shoring up the Napa Valley Unified School District’s budget this year, to the extent that district staff in June predicted NVUSD wouldn’t have to lay off school employees — including both certificated educators and classified non-educator staff — in the current 2022-23 budget year.

At the time, Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services, told the NVUSD school board that it was the first time he was able to present a budget in which he didn’t have to assume the district would need to make such cuts.

“In the prior years, we were so tight with our reserves and in terms of the funding and declining enrollment that we were forced to put in an assumption of certificated and classified cuts at adoption of the budget,” Mangewala said at the June meeting. “We might have to look at this in the first interim, but right now we're in a really solid position.”

According to Mangewala’s first interim report — presented to the board in December — the district is now predicting it may need to cut both types of jobs. But the cuts will likely match the district’s natural level of attrition, Mangewala said; the district will likely need about 10 to 15 fewer teachers next year as enrollment declines.

The state may also need to cut some funding to after-school programs, and isn’t likely to fund new programs or increase funding to existing ones, he said. But the state is currently spending a significant amount on one-time programs, which will likely be eliminated to avoid cuts to most education programs, Mangewala added.

Mangewala added that enrollment decline — which he attributed in part to California’s housing crisis — continues to plague California’s school districts. That’s a problem for the districts because state funding is largely determined through average daily attendance, which generally means that as enrollment drops, funding drops.

According to the state Department of Finance, the 2021-22 school year saw the fifth consecutive K-12 decrease in public school enrollment, and the department is projecting a decline of 524,000 students over the next 10 years — from about 5.9 million to about 5.4 million — if current trends hold, Mangewala said.

Napa County is projected to have among the largest fall-offs by percentage, he added.

“Unfortunately, Napa County is projected to have the ninth largest decline (of 58 counties) over the next 10 years,” Mangewala said. “This is definitely a list that you don't want to be on.”

Mangewala also pointed out that some of the financial impact of declining enrollment is currently being slowed down by a move in the state budget to allow districts to average the past three years of average daily attendance for funding purposes. But that period is set to end in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

That state budget move followed a previous move early in the pandemic to allow school districts to assess ADA based on previous years. That means 2024-25 is set to be the first year of this decade when California's school districts face the full impact of enrollment declines.

“In 2024-25 there will be a reckoning for school districts as this pre-pandemic level ADA completely drops off,” Mangewala told the board.

Trustee David Gracia said at the meeting he was deeply concerned about that upcoming fiscal cliff.

“We deficit spend in '24-25 by nearly $20 million,” Gracia said. “I would like to focus on what can be done to ameliorate that fiscal cliff so we are not so far upside-down.”

Trustee Robin Jankiewicz noted that the district isn’t dealing with fiscal solvency issues, owing to district leadership taking action on past financial problems. She said the board will need to continue to actively exercise financial stewardship as the district navigates economic uncertainty.

“The reality, as we have continually stated, is that one-time monies were critically helpful,” Jankiewicz said. “But one-time monies do not fix long-term issues. It cannot be ignored that we are ranked ninth in enrollment decline in this state.”

