If Napa’s school district shuts down its two smallest elementary schools next summer, their students will have the chance to move to another campus as a group.
Two weeks after it recommended closing the Yountville and Mt. George schools, a special committee of the Napa Valley Unified School District on Tuesday voted to support merging both schools’ territories with those of the nearest schools teaching kindergarten through the fifth grade.
The consolidation would take effect after this school year and combine Yountville’s zone with that of Willow Elementary 7 miles south, and Mt. George’s with that of Alta Heights Elementary 2 miles west.
NVUSD’s board of education is scheduled to vote on approving the closures Oct. 24.
In addition, the committee endorsed shifting children from their old campuses to their new ones by default – regardless of residency – thus bypassing the need for parents to enter NVUSD’s open-enrollment program and request their children be transferred to a grade school outside of their home neighborhood.
The automatic transfer may be a key to keeping together as much of the Yountville and Mt. George student bodies as possible after the closures, as more than half the students at each campus live outside its surrounding area.
Because of the prospects of closing two schools, the school district has postponed the start of open enrollment from the beginning of this month to Oct. 28, with families able to file transfer requests through Nov. 29. Officials announced that current students – or children set to enter kindergarten in August 2020 – who live in Yountville or the Mt. George territory east of Napa will be granted higher priority for transfers to other campuses.
Still uncertain is the future of Mt. George’s International Baccalaureate program, a teaching model many parents have cited as a reason for transferring their children into the campus.
Certification to teach the program – which focuses on problem-solving, independent thinking, cultural understanding and learning second languages – cannot be transferred from one school to another, and building a Mt. George-style model for Alta Heights teachers would require about two years before that school can earn its own certificate, according to Katie Garibaldi, a Mt. George teacher and committee member.
Families also have the option to transfer their grade-school children to the Bel Aire Park Magnet School, the Napa district’s other campus teaching to the IB model.
The school closures, which would be NVUSD’s first in a decade, are intended to save the district $1 million a year and contribute toward $7.2 million of savings through 2022.
Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti has called the cutbacks necessary to bolster the district’s financial reserves, which have drifted near the 3 percent level that puts California public-school systems at risk of a state takeover and the loss of local control.
