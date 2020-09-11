Napa school district providing free meals to all students through December

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Valley Unified School District will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students through the end of December, officials announced.

Extension of special funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture enables school systems like Napa's, which teaches more than 16,000 children and teenagers across Napa and American Canyon, to provide meals regardless of families' income eligibility for free or reduced-price lunches, NVUSD said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Children 18 years and younger may continue taking part in NVUSD's grab-and-go food pickup program, which the district has operated since closing all campuses March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Packages of breakfasts and lunches are provided at seven campuses from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays.

For the new academic year that began Aug. 20, NVUSD has widened meal distribution to seven campuses — Napa and Vintage high schools, American Canyon Middle School, and the McPherson, Phillips, Shearer and Snow elementary schools. Students receive three breakfasts and three lunches on Mondays, and two of each meal on Thursdays.