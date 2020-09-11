Napa school district providing free meals to all students through December

The Napa Valley Unified School District will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students through the end of December, officials announced.
Extension of special funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture enables school systems like Napa's, which teaches more than 16,000 children and teenagers across Napa and American Canyon, to provide meals regardless of families' income eligibility for free or reduced-price lunches, NVUSD said in a statement Wednesday evening.
Children 18 years and younger may continue taking part in NVUSD's grab-and-go food pickup program, which the district has operated since closing all campuses March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Packages of breakfasts and lunches are provided at seven campuses from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays.
For the new academic year that began Aug. 20, NVUSD has widened meal distribution to seven campuses — Napa and Vintage high schools, American Canyon Middle School, and the McPherson, Phillips, Shearer and Snow elementary schools. Students receive three breakfasts and three lunches on Mondays, and two of each meal on Thursdays.
In addition, universal free meals will remain available for the entire 2020-21 year at seven district schools: Valley Oak High School, Harvest and Silverado middle schools, and McPherson, Phillips, Shearer and Snow. All seven are participating in the state Community Eligibility Provision program, which allows schools serving larger numbers of low-income families to offer free lunch without taking eligibility applications, according to NVUSD.
Families with children at other district schools still must file an application to qualify for free and reduced-price meals in January 2021 and beyond. Applications can be filled out confidentially at NVUSD's Titan portal.
Those families currently receiving subsidized meals remain eligible through Sept. 30 but must still fill out online or paper forms to stay eligible later in the school year, because the USDA will not continue free meal funding past December, the district said.
Food service in the Napa school district is currently being offered on a drive-up basis as instruction continues to take place remotely.
For more information, visit the Napa school district's food service page at nvusd.org/nosh.
