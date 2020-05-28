Napa school district renews Stone Bridge charter but questions finances, diversity

While Martinez pointed to a $1.1 million school reserve she said would help insulate Stone Bridge against economic shock, Gracia was unmoved. “It sounds to me that you still intend to be deficit spending and you're hoping things will get better before you run out of reserve money,” he said.

Another stumbling block for trustees was a student mix sharply at odds with the makeup of the Napa school system as a whole, as well as the surrounding south county. Some 78% of those attending Stone Bridge are white and only 10 percent are Latino, according to the school's renewal application – similar to its demographics when NVUSD previously extended the charter in 2010 and 2015.

Overall, the population of the school district, which ranges from Lake Berryessa and Yountville to Napa and south to American Canyon, is 52 percent white and 34 percent Latino, 9 percent Asian and 2 percent African American.

“I went back and looked at the (board meeting) tapes for 2010 and 2015, and the big concern has always been that there's no cultural diversity in the school,” said trustee Cindy Watter. “And there always seem to be promises that we're going to do better, and it's the same year after year. I'm really not anticipating much change there.”