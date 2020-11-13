Napa school district reports 23 COVID-19 cases, says infections took place off-campus

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 250 district teachers and employees are receiving COVID-19 tests each week, a pace that would cover a quarter of district staff every two weeks. The school system is following a California directive under which a campus will shut down if 5% of its combined students and staff test positive in a 14-day period, and all district schools would be closed a quarter of them are forced to halt in-person classes.

The coronavirus cases reported so far amount to 0.003% of the student body, far below the level that would cause a campus shutdown.

Superintendent Mucetti on Thursday praised students and staff alike for closely following safety rules at the reopened campuses, and acknowledged the delicate balance between keeping safe from the virus and keeping up academic progress and social ties.

"In many ways, kids having to be out of school for so many months can be categorized, in my opinion, as a social injustice — but it was a necessary one, as this pandemic hit the country like a speed train," she said. "Now, knowing what we know, I do believe it's important for the adults in our system to figure out how kids can come to school in safe conditions, to address their socio-emotional well-being and improve their academic progress."