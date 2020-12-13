Napa school district says 2022-23 closure of middle school may be needed to balance budget

Special state rules put in place since the start of COVID-19 school closures in March are postponing the fiscal reckoning for Napa schools by keeping funding levels to the district mostly constant this academic year and in 2021-22, Mangewala told NVUSD trustees. But with the scheduled return of the per-student funding formula in the fall of 2022, he added, the district can expect its revenue to drop from $166.4 million to $160 million in a single year – just as its pension expenses and other costs continue to rise.

Expenses in 2022-23 are forecast to reach $170.5 million, more than $10 million above projected revenue – a figure that would shrink the district's reserves to just over $7 million, or 3.42% of its available funds, according to the report. NVUSD currently is running about an 8% reserve level, compared to the 16% typical for California school districts, according to Mangewala.