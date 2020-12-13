 Skip to main content
Napa school district says 2022-23 closure of middle school may be needed to balance budget
Education

Napa school district says 2022-23 closure of middle school may be needed to balance budget

Napa's public school system has announced it may have to close another school campus to cope with falling enrollment and the resulting decrease in state financial support.

A budget update presented Thursday night to the Napa Valley Unified School District board includes the assumption that one junior high school will be closed starting in the 2022-23 academic year. Such a shutdown would save the district more than $1 million a year, at a time when NVUSD expects revenue from California's per-student funding system – which the state has currently locked in place due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic – to drop by $6 million while the number of local school-age children continues to decline, according to Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services.

The prediction, part of a three-year fiscal forecast for the Napa district, came nearly two months to the day after NVUSD proposed winding down Harvest Middle School on Old Sonoma Road. Within days of the Oct. 11 proposal, the school district paused discussion of the closure amid an outcry and petition from parents and community members.

Nonetheless, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti – while granting that a pandemic that has triggered wide-ranging job losses “might not be the right time to ask for a sacrifice”– maintained at the time that hard financial decisions remain in the offing with the school district's expected contraction to fewer than 15,000 students in Napa and American Canyon by 2026-27, down from more than 17,200 five years ago.

Special state rules put in place since the start of COVID-19 school closures in March are postponing the fiscal reckoning for Napa schools by keeping funding levels to the district mostly constant this academic year and in 2021-22, Mangewala told NVUSD trustees. But with the scheduled return of the per-student funding formula in the fall of 2022, he added, the district can expect its revenue to drop from $166.4 million to $160 million in a single year – just as its pension expenses and other costs continue to rise.

Expenses in 2022-23 are forecast to reach $170.5 million, more than $10 million above projected revenue – a figure that would shrink the district's reserves to just over $7 million, or 3.42% of its available funds, according to the report. NVUSD currently is running about an 8% reserve level, compared to the 16% typical for California school districts, according to Mangewala.

To close the resulting budget hole – and keep its reserves above the 3% level below which California can take over a district's finances – NVUSD likely needs to shut down a campus, and continue cutting teaching and other staff while enrollment keeps falling, according to the district's report. When the district revisits its finances later this school year, the report continued, it also may need to weigh shutting down more of its elementary schools in coming years, having already closed its Yountville and Mt. George campuses in June.

The sobering outlook moved some board members to seek ways to cut costs even earlier, as soon as 2021-22, to avoid falling over a cliff's edge the following year.

“We must start to operate as the smaller district we are becoming in year two, to avoid bigger problems in year three,” said David Gracia, calling on the district to search for nearly $2 million in further savings for the next academic year.

As the Napa County population ages and soaring housing costs push more lower-income workers out of the county, the school district must quickly adjust to the reality of fewer students and less state support, added Robin Jankiewicz.

“School districts cannot control birth rates, housing issues and the impacts of a recession,” she said. “So what do we have control over? We have control over making very hard decisions to cut costs, because for every delay in our decision-making process, we compound the issue. By not closing a middle school in year one, it will be a $2 million hit in year two. It's cumulative, so a $2 million compounds to a $4 million loss, then a $6 million loss.”

“We cannot afford to conduct ourselves as if time is on our side. It is not.”

While rebounding income-tax revenue from high earners and a strong technology sector have boosted California's expected K-12 education funding for 2020-21 from $70.9 billion to $84 billion, the COVID-19 pandemic's economic burden has fallen especially heavily on less privileged groups, Mangewala said, citing statistics from the Legislative Analyst's Office.

All but 3% of the state's job losses between February and September have affected those without college degrees, and the Latino population accounts for about half the jobs lost despite comprising only 38% of the population. And despite a bounce-back in employments after a statewide stay-home order suddenly shut down wide swaths of the economy in mid-March, California's net job loss of 1.6 million through September exceeds the trough of the Great Recession, when the work force contracted by 1.3 million, the agency reported.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

