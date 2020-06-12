Napa school district says payments to Legacy Youth Project founder may have violated state law

“This is a hard decision to make,” said Jose Hurtado, one of three Latino trustees on the Napa school board, about the district decision not to continue the program in 2020-21. “The success exhibited by members of Legacy has been outstanding, (but) we need to do a lot more. We have 10,000 Latinx students in the district, and we need scalability, and we need to develop new programs.”

“At a time when budget constraints are so severe and every dollar is put under the microscope, we need to make sure we are above reproach,” Hurtado said.

NVUSD began looking into Legacy's financial arrangements in recent weeks after discussions about funding the program for 2020-21 stalled, according to district officials. A survey of financial records showed that the district's payment to Napa Police for the use of three resource officers to patrol campuses rose from $259,595 in the 2013-14 year to $313,156 a year later, with no increase in officer staffing, legal counsel Mary Hernandez said Friday.