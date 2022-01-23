Napa school district schedules forums to discuss Harvest campus’ future

After Harvest Middle School closes in June, what the future holds for its south Napa property – be it housing, recreation, or the preservation of campus assets – may take shape in a series of community forums over the next two months.

Three public meetings organized by the Napa Valley Unified School District will give residents the chance to share their visions on reusing Harvest’s campus at 2449 Old Sonoma Road. The forums, which will be held both at the school campus and online via Zoom videoconference, are scheduled for Feb. 8, Feb. 22 and March 15, with English-language sessions starting at 5:30 p.m. and Spanish-language sessions at 7 p.m. on each date.

Input from the community meetings is meant to shape a “site vision” to guide future uses for the Harvest property, after NVUSD declares the site to be surplus land and offers it to developers.

Directors of the Napa school district announced the forums during NVUSD’s board’s meeting Thursday night, when a consultant to the district outline the Harvest site’s potential rezoning and reuse for housing and other uses.

NVUSD leaders hope to use the forums to gather ideas for eventually redeveloping the site of Harvest, one of two schools for grades 6-8 the district board last year voted to close at the end of the 2021-22 academic calendar. (In addition to Harvest’s closure, River Middle School in north Napa will be replaced starting in August 2022 by Unidos Middle School, which will teach a dual English-Spanish curriculum similar to the program offered at Harvest.)

A report from Steinberg Hart, a San Francisco consultancy working with the school district, sketched out how the community meetings may kick-start Harvest’s conversion to new uses. But a managing principal of the company said the campus’ future shape should start with scouring the ideas and thoughts of those living in the community.

“We are not designing the project now,” Katia McClain told board members by videoconference. “We are defining expectations for the future of the design.”

The goal of the community outreach will be to strike a balance between returning money to NVUSD from the Harvest site’s eventual sale, preserving campus assets that benefit the community, and collaborating with the city of Napa and its vision of the property’s reuse, according to McClain.

The discussions could shape which portions of the school site, much of which dates to the 1950s, may carry over to its post-Harvest reuse. Among the property’s existing amenities are a gymnasium, softball and football fields, swimming pool and the nearby Playground Fantastico, the children’s play area built in 2002 and renovated in 2019.

In her presentation, McClain suggested the Harvest property’s most productive primary use would be for housing – including affordable rental housing for 10% to 15% of the units – given the large numbers of single-family homes and apartments in the neighborhood and the area’s existing residential zoning.

Napa’s community development director Vin Smith agreed on the importance of reshaping Harvest in a way that makes it as useful to neighborhood residents as possible. “It’s a key property next to a neighborhood that frankly needs some services,” he said during the meeting.

That sentiment was heartily supported by board members such as Eve Ryser, an area resident who stressed the importance of keeping recreational spaces in place. “Access to green space is an equity issue, and maintaining some green space and recreational facilities in this area is a priority for me,” she said.

“This is densely populated area, and for me it was imperative we preserve that open space … when it’s gone, it’s gone,” said trustee Cindy Watter. “All you have to do is be in that neighborhood for a short time, and you will see how valued those assets are to the people who live in that area.”

Harvest is one of three NVUSD campuses to be marked for reuse in the last two years.

In September, the school board voted to declare the former Stone Bridge School site in Carneros as surplus land following the charter school’s move to the vacant Mt. George Elementary in Coombsville. The district also is weighing its plans for Yountville Elementary, which it shuttered along with Mt. George in 2020 due to low enrollment.

NVUSD followed up the shutdown of the two grade schools with an April 2021 decision to downsize its middle school tier, by closing Harvest and replacing River – which operates from a heavily renovated Salvador Avenue campus that opened just two years ago – with the Unidos dual-language academy.

District officials said at the time the belt-tightening was needed to save $2.2 million a year, save on the millions of dollars needed to upgrade 1950s-era classrooms, and adjust to a shrinking number of local school-age children. The board moved ahead with Harvest’s closure despite months of pushback from school parents, many of whom argued the school’s removal would unfairly penalize a largely Latino and lower-income community in southwest Napa.

