Napa school district seeks to head off budget depletion

A respite of financial stability for the Napa public school system is in danger of giving way to renewed deficit spending and potential insolvency later this decade unless it can find more savings and economies, according to a recently released budget forecast that warns that further school closures and staff cuts could be on the horizon as the county’s student population continues to shrink.

The Napa Valley Unified School District’s expenses for 2022-23 are expected to exceed its revenues by up to $15.9 million, consuming more than a third of its reserves in a year, according to an interim budget forecast recently shared with the district’s school board. The forecast, which tracks NVUSD finances through Jan. 31, is the second update the school district compiles annually as it works to build its budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Without further savings, NVUSD budget reserves are on track to slip below 3% of its total budget, a level that would allow California to take over financial control of the district. Despite cost savings from layoffs and school closures in recent years, more action — including a review of all of the district’s contracts next month — is needed to head off a return to the fiscal peril of five years ago, declared trustee David Gracia.

“Any budget that returns the district to a 3% reserve is not acceptable,” he said during the board’s March 17 meeting. “I will not accept this budget unless changed significantly by the time we get to budget adoption. Under no circumstances am I willing to return to the bad old days of budgets with deficit spending and nonexistent reserves.”

Since its reserve dipped as low as 3.67% in 2016-17, the Napa school system has steadily built it back to 16.7% in the current year, reported Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services. But much of that backstop has been built from one-time emergency federal funding provided to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the lower expenses of providing mostly online teaching for more than a year before fully returning to on-campus instruction last August, he told the board.

Meanwhile, NVUSD has approved the shutdown of two elementary and two middle schools and reduced staffing annually, dropping more than 100 teaching positions along the way. However, the district has continued to see its enrollment erode from 17,945 in 2016-17 to 16,516 this year, and forecasts a further decline below 15,000 by 2026-27 — a direct and continuing financial blow because of California’s attendance-based funding formula.

District staff prepared the budget outlook before backers of the Mayacamas Charter Middle School failed in a second attempt to launch the self-governing academy in time for the 2022-23 year. On March 15, board members of the Napa County Office of Education denied Mayacamas a charter, upholding NVUSD’s rejection of the school plan in December. (Supporters can appeal that decision to the state Board of Education.)

Napa school district leaders have predicted the creation of another charter school — for which it would not receive per-student education funding from the state — would deprive it of more than $1.64 million in state money next school year and $13 million through 2027, accelerating its descent into insolvency and forcing more layoffs and program cuts. (Mayacamas’ charter application predicted it would open with 180 students in grades 6-8 and gradually ramp up its enrollment to 336 by its fifth year, 2026-27.)

With a new charter school operating, NVUSD stood to have its budget reserve fall to 3.5% in 2023-24 and exhaust its completely in 2024-25, when it would run a $25.2 million deficit, according to the district’s budget report.

Mayacamas’ rejection slightly improves the Napa district’s financial outlook but does not wipe away the other fundamental difficulties it faces, said Mangewala — above all the smaller groups of children entering the district, along with wage increases and the highest inflation rates in 40 years.

On top of further staff reductions and the possible closure of more elementary schools in the future, he added, NVUSD must look to save money on its contracts — both for special education, which is provided by the county education office, and with other vendors. The result, he said, could be renegotiations or even the school district providing more of its own services.

Trustee Gracia asked the school district to produce a report by April 21 showing what cost savings it could produce by reworking contracts.

As the school board faced the prospect of painful budget-salvaging work, one member emphasized not the potential fiscal savings but the school programs such savings could make possible — including additional middle school sports and elementary school music options NVUSD had announced earlier in the week.

“We want to provide things like middle school athletics,” said Jason Dooley. “We want to provide things like summer programs for students. That’s the point. … We’re not trying to hit a number. It’s not a paper goal.”

The meeting was the Napa school board’s first session in two years at which audience members could watch and speak out in person, at NVUSD’s meeting chamber on Jefferson Street in Napa. Trustees moved their meetings to Zoom videoconferences in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 emergency, and later continued taking public comments exclusively online even after returning to the board chamber later that year.

