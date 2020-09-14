Napa school district: Some in-person teaching may resume in October

After entering the second phase of the transition, children and teenagers would go to their classrooms two days a week, while continuing internet-based distancing learning on the other three days, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said in the statement posted to the NVUSD website.

District leaders previously announced that further improvements in Napa County’s virus outlook would allow public schools to advance first to a third stage in which students go to campus five half-days a week – some in the morning and others in the afternoon – and then to a final stage of all-day classroom instruction.

An enrollment form is required for NVUSD to assess the number of students who will return to campuses during the second phase. Forms must be filled out for each student and completed by Friday, Sept. 18.

However, a complete break away from online teaching does not appear imminent. Mucetti advised families to prepare for continued remote instruction, not only because of the gradual nature of the return to classrooms but also in the event an in-school COVID-19 outbreak forces new closures.