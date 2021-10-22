Napa school district starts path to redrawing voting areas ahead of 2022 elections

Barely a year after switching to a zone-based voting system to staff its board of education, the Napa school district is preparing to redraw its voting zones before residents again choose trustees in 2022.

Online public hearings, emailed comments and the results of the 2020 U.S. Census will play into a five-month path toward a new election map for the NVUSD board’s seven trustees. Each of the seven areas spanning Napa, American Canyon, Yountville and unincorporated county lands will have roughly equal populations — and only voters in those zones will cast ballots for their representatives, who also must live there.

Public meetings on the redistricting process have been scheduled on Zoom for Nov. 4, Dec. 9, and Jan. 20, NVUSD officials announced at the district’s board meeting last week. A draft map of the new election zones is expected in December, with a revised map to be published in January, and the school board is slated to vote on the new boundaries Feb. 3. The map would then be sent March 1 to the county Committee on School District Organization for final approval.

The district is redrawing its voting map based on the once-a-decade federal Census, whose 2020 figures will be used to adjust election boundaries to keep NVUSD’s seven zones nearly equal in population, as required by California education law.

