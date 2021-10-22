Napa school district starts path to redrawing voting areas ahead of 2022 elections

Barely a year after switching to a zone-based voting system to staff its board of education, the Napa school district is preparing to redraw its voting zones before residents again choose trustees in 2022.
Online public hearings, emailed comments and the results of the 2020 U.S. Census will play into a five-month path toward a new election map for the NVUSD board’s seven trustees. Each of the seven areas spanning Napa, American Canyon, Yountville and unincorporated county lands will have roughly equal populations — and only voters in those zones will cast ballots for their representatives, who also must live there.
Public meetings on the redistricting process have been scheduled on Zoom for Nov. 4, Dec. 9, and Jan. 20, NVUSD officials announced at the district’s board meeting last week. A draft map of the new election zones is expected in December, with a revised map to be published in January, and the school board is slated to vote on the new boundaries Feb. 3. The map would then be sent March 1 to the county Committee on School District Organization for final approval.
The district is redrawing its voting map based on the once-a-decade federal Census, whose 2020 figures will be used to adjust election boundaries to keep NVUSD’s seven zones nearly equal in population, as required by California education law.
Dividing the population of the Napa school system’s territory into seven equal-sized portions would create groups of about 16,907 people each, but the state allows some deviation from the average, usually up to about 5%.
Voting zones are required to cover a “community of interest,” which may be based around a school, an area’s shared culture or heritage, or other common social and economic interests. U.S. Supreme Court rulings, however, have blocked the creation of voting districts specifically to create a racial majority.
A new district map will force NVUSD trustee incumbents into head-to-head contests and give American Canyon influence on two of seven board seats.
NVUSD created its zone-based voting system ahead of the November 2020 elections following a petition by the Napa County Progressive Alliance, which argued that at-large voting from across the whole district violated California voting-rights law by watering down the influence of minorities, including Filipino-Americans in American Canyon. While the previous set of districts already required board members to reside in the areas they represented, all voters in NVUSD territory were eligible to vote in any trustee’s race.
The current map includes three voting areas covering most of the city of Napa, along with zones for the district’s northwest and northeast sectors and two in the south county — effectively bisecting American Canyon and potentially allowing up to two trustees to represent the city.
