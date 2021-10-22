 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa school district starts path to redrawing voting areas ahead of 2022 elections
alert top story
Education

Napa school district starts path to redrawing voting areas ahead of 2022 elections

{{featured_button_text}}
NVUSD logo
Courtesy of the Napa Valley Unified School District

Barely a year after switching to a zone-based voting system to staff its board of education, the Napa school district is preparing to redraw its voting zones before residents again choose trustees in 2022.

Online public hearings, emailed comments and the results of the 2020 U.S. Census will play into a five-month path toward a new election map for the NVUSD board’s seven trustees. Each of the seven areas spanning Napa, American Canyon, Yountville and unincorporated county lands will have roughly equal populations — and only voters in those zones will cast ballots for their representatives, who also must live there.

Public meetings on the redistricting process have been scheduled on Zoom for Nov. 4, Dec. 9, and Jan. 20, NVUSD officials announced at the district’s board meeting last week. A draft map of the new election zones is expected in December, with a revised map to be published in January, and the school board is slated to vote on the new boundaries Feb. 3. The map would then be sent March 1 to the county Committee on School District Organization for final approval.

The district is redrawing its voting map based on the once-a-decade federal Census, whose 2020 figures will be used to adjust election boundaries to keep NVUSD’s seven zones nearly equal in population, as required by California education law.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dividing the population of the Napa school system’s territory into seven equal-sized portions would create groups of about 16,907 people each, but the state allows some deviation from the average, usually up to about 5%.

Voting zones are required to cover a “community of interest,” which may be based around a school, an area’s shared culture or heritage, or other common social and economic interests. U.S. Supreme Court rulings, however, have blocked the creation of voting districts specifically to create a racial majority.

NVUSD created its zone-based voting system ahead of the November 2020 elections following a petition by the Napa County Progressive Alliance, which argued that at-large voting from across the whole district violated California voting-rights law by watering down the influence of minorities, including Filipino-Americans in American Canyon. While the previous set of districts already required board members to reside in the areas they represented, all voters in NVUSD territory were eligible to vote in any trustee’s race.

The current map includes three voting areas covering most of the city of Napa, along with zones for the district’s northwest and northeast sectors and two in the south county — effectively bisecting American Canyon and potentially allowing up to two trustees to represent the city.

The new census data shows the U.S. is more diverse and multiracial than ever. However, the data collection done in 2020 has been the most challenging of any census year  counting the population in the middle of a pandemic and in the middle of an embattled political year in the U.S. The data shows multiracial growth and a shrinking White population for the first time in the nation's history. Dr. Maria Ilcheva at Florida International University said, "We see that level that indicates the direction in which the country is going."According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, people of color represented 43 percent of the total U.S. population. That's up from 34 percent in 2010. The White, non-Hispanic population decreased by 8.6 percent.The Hispanic-Latino population the largest minority in the country grew to more than 62 million people in 2020, which is a growth of 23 percent.  Still, there's reason to believe that some in these communities went undercounted. "The numbers are not reported in their totality," said Nora Sandigo, founder of the Nora Sandigo Children Foundation."They are as accurate as they can be considering the circumstances," Ilcheva said.Ilcheva says that although the data collection in 2020 was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and a chaotic election year, the census did a good job on collecting data. "Over a third of the households had to be counted throughout other ways," Ilcheva said. "Through census enumerators, through door to door canvassers, in the middle of a pandemic that was a hard challenge to meet."Sandigo said, "They are not really accurate, because the community we are underreported, especially the immigrant community."She has been fighting for the rights of the undocumented community in the country for over 30 years. She says most undocumented families did not fill out their census forms. Dania Palma, who lives in Miami, didn't fill hers out. The Honduran native says she was afraid to because she doesn't have a green card she was scared. Ilcheva ran a model for Newsy. She found that if the growth in the Hispanic community remains like the last decade, we can expect it will be the majority of the U.S. population by the mid 2090's. "Hispanics are also multiracial," Ilcheva said. "They may be White, they may be Black, they may be a mix of races." For South Florida for example, it's not just about the Cuban community anymore.Ilcheva said, "We also have growing Venezuelan, Honduran, Ecuadorian, other Latin communities like Brazilians."In fact, Ilcheva said Brazilians are an example of communities that were less likely to fill out their census forms because of language barriers. One Brazilian who is living in Las Vegas, Dandara Oliveira, said she did not fill hers out either. She said she didn't have information about it, she had spent little time in the U.S. and she didn't know English yet.The new U.S. Census numbers will also play a role in the redistricting process. But according to Ilcheva, the Hispanic community increase won't make a huge difference on future elections.  "Even though they are the largest minority block, I still think they don't have the voting power that the Black African community has," she said.Based on the 2020 numbers, Texas will gain two seats while states like Florida, Montana and North Carolina will gain one seat each.  California, Illinois, Michigan and New York will lose one seat each.  According to the 2020 census, in Florida nine percent of the population identified themselves as multiracial. That's a 55 percent increase over 2010. 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

How to get involved

To participate in NVUSD’s voting area redrawing process, residents can testify, submit written testimony, and send supporting information to the school district.

Information, including description of “communities of interest” that may become the hub of a voting area, can be shared at a district hearing, sent by email, or mailed or dropped off at the Napa Valley Unified School District, 2425 Jefferson St. (Room 124), Napa, CA 94558.

Email can be sent to redistricting2021@nvusd.org. For more information, visit nvusd.org/redistricting.

Timeline

Nov. 4: public hearing, pre-draft map (5:30 p.m.)

Dec. 9: public hearing, pre-draft map (7 p.m.)

Dec. 10: deadline to submit community-of-interest testimony to be considered in draft maps of the voting areas

Dec. 13: first draft of proposed trustee area maps to be published on the NVUSD website

Jan. 20, 2022: public hearing (7 p.m.)

Jan. 26: final draft of trustee area maps to be published on the NVUSD website

Feb. 3: final hearing and approval vote on election maps by the board of education (5:30 p.m.)

March 1: filing of new election maps with the Napa County Committee on School District Organization for approval

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News