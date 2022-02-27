Napa school district: Support for keeping Harvest campus’ recreation facilities after closure

If some Napa residents have their way, many of Harvest Middle School’s recreational spaces will live on even after the school itself shuts its doors.

Such is the conclusion of Napa school district leaders collecting public opinions on the future reuse of Harvest’s campus on Old Sonoma Road, which it plans to close in June due to a steady fall-off in enrollment.

Firm support exists for recasting Harvest’s 26 acres for future housing, and also for preserving its athletic fields, swimming pool and other features for the community’s use, directors with the Napa Valley Unified School District said during a public forum last week.

In written comments before and during pair of online public sessions this year, Napans have largely come out in favor of preserving gathering places for sports, play and community events on the Harvest property, according to Katia McClain of Steinberg Hart, an architecture and design agency advising NVUSD.

Among the venues most often singled out for support are the school’s football and soccer field, pool, gymnasium, and softball diamonds, along with Playground Fantastico on the site’s northeast corner.

Carrying over Harvest’s recreation areas into a future redevelopment likely will consume about 6 acres, leaving 20 acres available for housing and other uses after the land is sold and then rezoned by the city of Napa, McClain said during a virtual forum Tuesday, the second of three organized by NVUSD since Feb. 8 to help shape the campus’ future.

The final meeting in the series is scheduled for March 15, when NVUSD officials are scheduled to recommend a basic vision for the Harvest site’s reuse.

Although the school district’s forums are meant to gauge what kinds of development Napans will support at the Harvest site, the final say on any construction or reuse will rest with Napa’s city Planning Commission and City Council. In the meantime, NVUSD must first declare the campus to be surplus property and offer it for sale, and the city would be responsible for rezoning the land — currently reserved only for education — to allow housing construction.

The school district would organize a 7-11 committee — so called for its minimum and maximum number of members under state law — to advise it on a potential sale of the Harvest site. NVUSD could put the property on the block as early as February 2023, according to Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services.

The shape and density of future housing where the Harvest school stands will remain uncertain until a developer files plans with the city of Napa, although NVUSD officials said many commenters favor reserving 10 to 15% of units as affordable for lower-income households.

The campus is part of a neighborhood along Old Sonoma Road containing a mix of apartment blocks and single-family homes, sandwiched between Highway 29 on the east and the city limits to the west, and Mangewala of the school district predicted a mix of housing types would be likely at the Harvest location.

Harvest is one of two middle schools the Napa district is shuttering at the end of the school year as student counts continue a decline that started in the mid-2010s. The NVUSD board voted in April 2021 to close both Harvest and River, a former charter school in north Napa that in early 2020 moved into a heavily rebuilt version of the former Salvador Elementary School.

While Harvest will remain devoid of students in the near future, River’s campus will remain in use. A new English-Spanish language academy, Unidos Middle School, will open in August on the River property, effectively replacing Harvest’s existing dual-language program.

