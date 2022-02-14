Napa school district suspends COVID-19 worker vaccination deadline set for March 31

Napa County’s largest public school system has hit pause on an impending requirement that its employees receive full vaccination against the coronavirus by the end of March.

Freezing a mandate it had passed last month, the Napa Valley Unified School District board on Thursday voted unanimously to suspend a vaccination requirement that would have applied to some 1,674 staff members starting March 31 at more than two dozen campuses across Napa and American Canyon. The suspension will continue “until further information is available and discussion can take place,” and no later than June 23, according to the motion.

Before approving the requirement at the board’s Jan. 20 meeting, trustees and NVUSD directors had said the deadline was based on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order in October barring unvaccinated staff and students from entering campuses for in-person learning. That order is expected to take force July 1, in time for the 2022-23 school year.

In an agenda published before Thursday’s virtual board meeting, however, the Napa district stated that “there has not been recent action or communication to indicate that there will be a July 1 mandate from the State of California.”

The language of Newsom's order declares that COVID-19 vaccines would be added to California's existing list of required inoculations — including shots for diseases like rubella, mumps, and measles — "when the vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for middle and high school grades."

The Napa school system was one of at least 40 other California school districts to pass worker or student vaccine mandates ahead of July 1, as the more contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 triggered the largest infection spike since the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. in 2020.

Within the district, positive tests among students peaked at 570 during the week of Jan. 17, though they fell to 252 two weeks later. Infections among staff peaked at 48 for the week of Jan. 24 and dropped to 21 the following week.

NVUSD officials last month described turning to substitute teachers and other district workers to fill the classroom gaps left by as many as 85 teacher absences a day, and trustee David Gracia predicted that waiting until July to require inoculation would hinder the district’s ability to fully staff itself in the coming fall.

The first mandate of its kind in the U.S., California’s vaccination order — which applies to students and staff at public, private and charter schools from kindergarten to 12th grade — is set to take effect in the first semester after the Food and Drug Administration grants full approval of a coronavirus vaccine for each age group of children and teenagers.

The U.S. in November extended emergency authorization of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in November for children as young as 5, the age of many kindergartners.

Emergency authorization from the FDA allows vaccines to be distributed to use while a longer, more detailed review continues. The two most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, entered the market under that arrangement before gaining full federal approval for adults, the Pfizer version in August and the Moderna alternative Jan. 31.

Thursday night, all seven NVUSD trustees approved delaying the vaccine requirement without comment — but also with several opponents still calling on the district to abandon the mandate entirely.

“People should have the choice; there should be choice where there is risk,” Sheri DeBow told trustees. “This is insane, and you are forcing teachers with lifetime careers to choose to quit. I can’t believe this is where we are, in California, a state that was once free.”

“I am saddened that I could lose my job simply because of a third (booster) shot that there is not much science behind,” added a woman, identified only as “ma” on the Zoom teleconference, who said she has taught in the Napa district for six years. “We need choice. I made a choice to teach students when no one else would during this crazy time, and now you’re taking away my choice.”

NVUSD’s policy, if and when enforced, would require workers to verify their vaccination in one of three ways. Staff members may show a copy of their vaccination record card, documentation from a health care provider, or a copy of a digital vaccination record, provided by the state Department of Health, that includes a scannable QR code.

The mandate also would let employees write applications to be exempted on religious or medical grounds, and states the district can accommodate workers in ways that don’t threaten other people’s health or “pose an undue hardship” on NVUSD’s finances or operation.

Those who are granted exceptions would be required to receive regular COVID-19 testing at least once a week and possibly as frequently as every workday. Non-exempted workers who decline the vaccine could be put on unpaid leave, terminated, or receive another outcome, based on existing labor union agreements.

NVUSD has not announced plans to require students to receive the coronavirus vaccine ahead before a state mandate takes effect.

Earlier in the meeting, the NVUSD board approved a 30-day extension of the virtual meetings it has held since Napa County imposed its first shelter-at-home order in March 2020 early in the pandemic — but also announced that in-person sessions could return next month. The district is working toward reopening its boardroom at NVUSD’s Jefferson Street headquarters in Napa as early as the March 17 meeting in a hybrid of in-person and online participation, said Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti. (A state law that took effect Oct. 1 allows government bodies to continue to meet online at least through the end of 2023, so long as they vote to do so monthly.)

That possibility was less than welcome to one speaker who warned of possible threats and disruptions by vaccination foes.

“These people are those who have been posting your names online, and posting some pretty disgusting things,” Aisley Wallace Harper told trustees. “Make sure you have some protection before you consider inviting a crowd of unvaccinated and pretty unruly people,” she said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

