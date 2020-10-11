Napa school district to consider closing Harvest Middle School amid falling enrollment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

News of the Harvest school's possible shutdown blindsided many of the families sending children there, according to Moore of the Parent Faculty Club.

“We had a parent-faculty meeting Thursday night and there was no mention at that time about what was happening, even though it's our understanding there was a meeting with staff and administration on Friday,” he said Sunday. “It feels like we were kept in the dark until the last minute. We take real issue with the timing and manner of this notification; we feel the district is rushing the process in an effort to seek the path of least resistance toward achieving its goal, without adequate input from the public.”

Moore called any consideration of eliminating the school on Old Sonoma Road especially insensitive given the economic stress families face from COVID-19-related business shutdowns and stay-home orders – especially given the large number of low-income and minority students at Harvest, and its role as a dual-immersion school for English-Spanish learning.

“We are outraged the district would drop a bombshell like this in the middle of a pandemic when our faculty and parents are already anxious and stressed, and only two weeks before hybrid (remote and on-campus) learning starts,” he said. “It's tone-deaf and cruel.”