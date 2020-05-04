Napa school district to cut up to 24 more jobs due to dropping enrollment

Another round of layoffs is coming to the Napa Valley Unified School District amid declining student numbers and forecasts of more to come.
The district board has approved eliminating 24 non-teaching positions within the district, which educates more than 16,000 children and teenagers in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville. The cuts will affect full-time and part-time workers including custodians, clerks, and instructional support assistants, among others.
Under the decision made by trustees at their April 23 meeting, 29 other NVUSD employees face a reduction of their hours, from janitors and school clerks to library assistants and campus supervisors.
The job and hour cuts follow the district's approval in late February of up to 145 teacher layoffs before the 2020-21 school year, including 101 full-time teachers. That reduction would cover 16 percent of NVUSD's teacher roster, although the Napa Valley Educators Association has estimated the actual number of job losses is likely to be about 60.
This year's layoffs follow a similar round of cuts a year ago, as the Napa school district reported a deficit exceeding $3 million and declining enrollment that stands to reduce the per-student education funding it receives from the state.
Other belt-tightening decisions have included shutting its two smallest elementary schools – Yountville and Mt. George – while scrapping plans for a second middle school in American Canyon.
District-wide enrollment that exceeded 17,000 students as recently as 2016 has dipped below 16,700, and NVUSD leaders have forecasted a further slippage to 15,000 or fewer by mid-decade as high housing costs squeeze out families with younger children.
Board members approved the job reductions during a meeting conducted by teleconference, under the terms of a statewide stay-at-home order in effect since March 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
