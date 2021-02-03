Napa school district to expand on-campus teaching from two to four half-days a week starting March 1

Napa’s public school network will soon take a large step toward restoring traditional on-campus teaching, nearly a year after the novel coronavirus abruptly forced thousands of students out of classrooms and into months of online learning.
Beginning March 1, students in the Napa Valley Unified School District’s hybrid learning program will have their classroom time increase from two to four half-days per week, the district announced Wednesday afternoon. The expansion of in-person teaching is the third phase in NVUSD’s emergence from a district-wide shutdown that began in March 2020 with the arrival of COVID-19, the driver of America’s worst pandemic in more than a century.
NVUSD officials have previously said the fourth and final phase would be a return to a full five-day schedule of in-person teaching, a step dependent on widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines. While vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna gained federal approval in December and more than 23,000 doses have been given in Napa County, supplies remain tight and have been limited to seniors, health care workers and those living in group homes.
On Tuesday, the county’s public health director Dr. Karen Relucio announced a temporary halt to first doses of the two-part Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, in order to reserve enough second doses for people already inoculated.
Student groups that have been split into afternoon and morning classes will remain the same, the district said in a news release. Since NVUSD entered the second reopening phase Oct. 26, one group of students has attended classes on Monday and Tuesday afternoons while another has attended on Thursday and Friday mornings.
All instruction on Wednesdays will remain online, and families who have kept their children in full-time remote – more than half the student body of nearly 17,000 in Napa and American Canyon – may continue doing so.
“With this new schedule, NVUSD students who attend in person will have more time engaging with their teachers, allowing for a more consistent, effective, and supervised learning environment, Pat Andry-Jennings, assistant superintendent for instructional services, said in the district’s announcement. “Our teachers want to teach, and our students want to learn — and we are eager to increase the opportunity for in-person learning.”
District leaders announced an online town-hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 to answer questions about the expanded live teaching schedule. The session will take place via Zoom, with translation services provided.
Parents interested in switching children between online and on-campus instruction will receive request form in the coming days, according to NVUSD.
Despite various surges in coronavirus infections in Napa County and the nation – including major spikes after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays that triggered fresh business shutdowns and curbs – NVUSD Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti expressed optimism that conditions will continue improving enough to safely educate more students surrounded by their teachers and classmates.
“We have not – and will not – pause on looking to the future,” she said in a letter posted to the ParentSquare social media platform on Wednesday. “I remain hopeful that as testing and vaccinations keep moving in the right direction that we can continue to bring more students on campus.”
The 23 new COVID-19 infections Napa County reported Wednesday were the lowest one-day total since the first week of December, although the county did report its 58th death connected to the virus.
Since partially reopening campuses in late October, the number of COVID-19 infections among students and staff had ranged between 11 and 26 a week through late November before jumping to 104 during the week of Jan. 11, according to statistics posted on the NVUSD website. That number dropped to 77 new cases for the week of Jan. 18 and 57 last week – well below the 5% positivity rate district officials earlier said could trigger a campus shutdown.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
