Napa school district to move toward area-based voting for 2020 board election

Starting this fall, Napa’s school district will follow the surrounding city’s lead in having its residents vote for just one board member in their own community.
The November election for the Napa Valley Unified School District’s board of education will become its first to operate under a new set of rules, with voters casting ballots for candidates living in their own portions of the district. The overhaul, which NVUSD trustees approved Thursday, mirrors a similarly sweeping change approved last month for Napa’s City Council races – driven, like the school district’s, by a petition claiming the current at-large voting rules dilute minority influence and violate state voting rights laws.
NVUSD’s move toward area-based moving received its first push from a Jan. 15 petition letter filed by the Walnut Creek attorney Scott Rafferty on behalf of the local Napa County Progressive Alliance. Under the California Voting Rights Act, the petition triggered a 45-day period for the school district to pass a resolution of intent, followed by 90 days to hold public sessions to redraw its voting map – a process that would end in late May.
The process approved by NVUSD will include drawing a new map of the district with new voting boundaries, to be guided by at least four public hearings. The district would file the revised map with the Napa County Election Division in May or June, with the boundaries taking effect for the November election.
Candidates running for board seats this fall would have to live in one of the redrawn areas in order to gain votes from residents in that area. However, the three trustees with terms running through 2022 will be allowed to stay in office, according to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.
Unlike the city of Napa, the school district already requires trustees to live in one of seven geographic areas, but voters from all parts of the district currently may vote for any candidate in any area.
Gary Orton, spokesperson the Progressive Alliance, pressed the case for area-based voting, saying the move to trustees representing smaller slices of the district will encourage candidates who are more attuned to voters’ wishes and will not need to spend large sums of money reaching tens of thousands of residents spread across the entire district. (Napa, American Canyon and Yountville – the three cities encompassed by NVUSD – had a combined population of 102,604 in 2018, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.)
“It is important that the voices of the protected groups that have been diluted by at-large elections be heard, and that they be given the chance to some influence in what goes on at these meetings,” he told the board, urging a switch in time for the 2020 races to take advantage of higher turnout in a presidential election year.
In contrast with the city of Napa, where a petition held out the goal of greater Latino representation on the council, Orton called American Canyon’s large Filipino population – the heart of an Asian community comprising 36 percent of the city population – the Progressive Alliance’s main focus in calling for localized school board elections, and asked NVUSD to commit to holding one of the required public meetings in the city.
Gladys Castillo of Napa, a Filipina-American with family ties in American Canyon, supported that point and asked NVUSD to reach out to Filipino residents by posting Tagalog-language explanations of by-area voting on its website and on social media.
All seven NVUSD trustees voted to move toward area-based voting, but not without criticism of what they called a process advocates have unnecessarily rushed – for the school district as well as the city – by the prospect of litigation. “The paternalistic attitude you have shown has really upset some of us, me in particular, for the way you’ve gone about this,” said Jose Hurtado.
Changing the voting system under such time pressure actually may result in less citizen participation if fewer people have time to attend public forums and learn about the issue, predicted trustee Elba Gonzalez-Mares. “It’s unfortunate how this came about; civic engagement won’t happen at the level at which it should happen,” she said.
“Why we have to move quickly is because of the threat of litigation from this group,” said trustee David Gracia. “It’s taking away from the time the district was taking to shore up our finances, examine our math instruction, examine our disciplinary system.”
