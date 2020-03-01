Napa school district to move toward area-based voting for 2020 board election

Candidates running for board seats this fall would have to live in one of the redrawn areas in order to gain votes from residents in that area. However, the three trustees with terms running through 2022 will be allowed to stay in office, according to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.

Unlike the city of Napa, the school district already requires trustees to live in one of seven geographic areas, but voters from all parts of the district currently may vote for any candidate in any area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Gary Orton, spokesperson the Progressive Alliance, pressed the case for area-based voting, saying the move to trustees representing smaller slices of the district will encourage candidates who are more attuned to voters’ wishes and will not need to spend large sums of money reaching tens of thousands of residents spread across the entire district. (Napa, American Canyon and Yountville – the three cities encompassed by NVUSD – had a combined population of 102,604 in 2018, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.)

“It is important that the voices of the protected groups that have been diluted by at-large elections be heard, and that they be given the chance to some influence in what goes on at these meetings,” he told the board, urging a switch in time for the 2020 races to take advantage of higher turnout in a presidential election year.