Napa school district to propose online-only start to 2020-21 year

The final phase would begin when Napa County public health authorities deem it safe for children and teenagers to return to a full-day schedule in the classroom.

NVUSD announced it would push back the start of classes by one day, to Aug. 20.

For those placed on the track toward an eventual reopening, attendance will be taken daily for online instruction, and students will receive grades and teacher feedback for their work. Teachers will report to their campuses and lead classes five days a week, and will be available to assist students by appointment and in person.

Parents committed to keeping their children home throughout 2020-21 for health reasons or until a coronavirus vaccine is available may choose to enroll their children in an online-only Virtual Learning Academy, provided they commit to the program for at least one full semester.

No timeline was announced for any of the phases to begin and end. In remarks scheduled to be shared with NVUSD board trustees Thursday night, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said the timing of a move to partial classroom schedules will depend not only on public health conditions but also on negotiations with employee unions over safety measures against COVID-19.