Napa school district to provide take-out lunches for students during campus shutdown

With local campuses set to remain closed for nearly a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Napa Valley Unified School District will provide free grab-and-go lunches to students starting Tuesday, officials announced Sunday.

NVUSD students 18 and younger can receive lunch and breakfast items regardless of which school they attend, the district said in a news release Sunday evening. No paperwork is required, but the student must be present in order to pick up a meal. The program is in effect while school are closed.

Meals will be available on weekdays at the following sites from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

- Napa High School, 2475 Jefferson St., in the parking lot in front of the school office

- Shearer Elementary School, 1590 Elm St., Napa, at the Elm Street curb in front of the school

- American Canyon Middle School, 300 Benton Way, in the drop-off driveway in front of the school office

The program will be devoted only to meal pickup, and food cannot be consumed on site.