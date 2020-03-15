Napa school district to provide take-out lunches for students during campus shutdown

With local campuses set to remain closed for nearly a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Napa Valley Unified School District will provide free grab-and-go lunches to students starting Tuesday, officials announced Sunday.
NVUSD students 18 and younger can receive lunch and breakfast items regardless of which school they attend, the district said in a news release Sunday evening. No paperwork is required, but the student must be present in order to pick up a meal. The program is in effect while school are closed.
Meals will be available on weekdays at the following sites from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- Napa High School, 2475 Jefferson St., in the parking lot in front of the school office
- Shearer Elementary School, 1590 Elm St., Napa, at the Elm Street curb in front of the school
- American Canyon Middle School, 300 Benton Way, in the drop-off driveway in front of the school office
The program will be devoted only to meal pickup, and food cannot be consumed on site.
Students and families may visit their home campuses from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to gather personal belongings. Afterward, all campuses will be closed until April 13, after a three-week cancellation followed by the district’s scheduled spring break April 6-10.
More information is available on ParentSquare at parentsquare.com/feeds/2657771.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com