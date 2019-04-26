The Napa Valley Unified School District will put the former home of Vintage Farm on the market to help raise money for its replacement.
The longtime home of the teaching farm for Vintage High School students will go on sale after the district board on Thursday voted to declare the 10.5-acre site at 1185 Sierra Ave. a surplus property. Proceeds from its sale will go into the purchase of a nearby 9-acre parcel just east of Trower Avenue’s stub end –within walking distance of campus – to host a new Vintage Farm.
The school board’s vote allows Napa Valley Unified to partner directly with a developer to sell the Sierra Avenue property, bypassing the need for an auction. A consultant to Napa Valley Unified has estimated the site eventually could host as many as 67 single-family houses.
The sale of the Sierra Avenue grounds should generate $9.5 million, according to a design and construction plan the board also approved Thursday.
Napa Valley Unified negotiated with three landowners to cobble together enough land for a new student farm in 2017. The largest, 6.5-acre portion was acquired in a trade with the Van Winden family, in exchange for a same-size tract to the south that was owned by the district but considered too narrow for agricultural use. Two other parcels the district bought from owners on El Centro Avenue round out the future farm site.
Also on Thursday, the school board approved a request for proposals to strike a leaseback deal at the new farm location to build facilities for Vintage’s agriculture program as well as its culinary program. Facilities are to be built in stages as funds become available, with money drawn from the sale of the old farm site, the Measure H bond issue voters approved in 2016, and state facility funds for career education.
A district-sponsored committee of 14 Napa residents recommended selling the current farm to help pay for school-related construction. District officials then considered moving the farm to a smaller 5-acre site, but changed course when Vintage High agriculture students called such a parcel inadequate.