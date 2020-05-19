Napa school district to raise LGBTQ rainbow flag for Pride month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The bright-hued stripes symbolizing the LGBTQ community will be raised at Napa public school sites on Friday.

Board members with the Napa Valley Unified School District on Thursday unanimously approved the flying of the rainbow flag on school-owned poles in the district, which encompasses campus in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville. The decision follows Napa's first city-sponsored display of the gay-rights banner last year, outside City Hall downtown.

Public display of the rainbow flag is an addition to the non-discrimination policy NVUSD passed in June 2019. The policy calls for schools to designate a period each year to recognize the contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, and to prepare reading lists and study materials related to non-discrimination against sexual minorities.

Cities and organizations supporting LGBTQ typically raise the rainbow banner during the month of June, around the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Inn riot in New York, credited with launching the modern gay-rights movement.

During a school board discussion in April, advocates for the Napa LGBTQ community also supported flying the flag starting May 22 to mark Harvey Milk Day, named for San Francisco's first openly gay city supervisor.

