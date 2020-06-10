Napa school district to release high school graduation videos this week

Graduates received their diplomas last week at drive-up events held at each campus, with spectators limited to one carload of relatives and friends per student to comply with social distancing rules during Napa County's stay-home directive. Earlier, local parents organized Adopt a Senior, a Facebook group that recruited donors to provide gifts, cards, letters and other tokens of appreciation to graduates of their choice. Some 550 graduates have been “adopted” through the program, according to the site.

Some members of the Class of 2020 eventually may receive their day before an audience, though not before the county's nearly three-month-old shelter-at-home order is fully lifted. NVUSD Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti last month said the district is considering a belated commencement for this year's graduates that would take place in June 2021, to be staged separately from the ceremonies for next year's graduates.

