Napa school district to release high school graduation videos this week

With traditional high school graduation ceremonies shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, local celebrations of the Class of 2020 are moving online.
Tribute videos honoring new graduates of Napa, Vintage, American Canyon, New Technology and other schools will appear on the Napa Valley Unified School District's Facebook page, along with the websites or Facebook pages of individual schools. The videos, which include photos contributed by students or drawn from school yearbooks, will be posted between Thursday and Saturday, according to NVUSD spokesperson Cass Caulfield.
Graduation videos will appear online as follows:
- Napa High School: Thursday, 4:45 p.m.
- New Technology High School: Thursday, 6:45 p.m.
- Napa Valley Adult Education: Friday, 4:45 p.m.
- Napa Valley independent studies: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
- American Canyon High School: Saturday, 12:45 p.m.
- Vintage High School: Saturday, 2:45 p.m.
- Valley Oak High School: Saturday, 5:45 p.m.
The virtual ceremonies will cap a series of alternative events created by the school district and local supporters to substitute for full-scale commencements, which normally take place at the Napa and American Canyon football stadiums but have been canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency. All campuses were closed March 13 as NVUSD pivoted to online instruction to complete the academic year.
Graduates received their diplomas last week at drive-up events held at each campus, with spectators limited to one carload of relatives and friends per student to comply with social distancing rules during Napa County's stay-home directive. Earlier, local parents organized Adopt a Senior, a Facebook group that recruited donors to provide gifts, cards, letters and other tokens of appreciation to graduates of their choice. Some 550 graduates have been “adopted” through the program, according to the site.
Some members of the Class of 2020 eventually may receive their day before an audience, though not before the county's nearly three-month-old shelter-at-home order is fully lifted. NVUSD Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti last month said the district is considering a belated commencement for this year's graduates that would take place in June 2021, to be staged separately from the ceremonies for next year's graduates.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
