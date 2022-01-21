Napa school district to require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine by March 31

Amid a jump in staff and student absences during the latest surge of coronavirus cases, Napa’s public school network will require workers to receive full vaccination against COVID-19 by the end of March in hopes of preventing further staffing crunches in classrooms.

All seven members of the Napa Valley Unified School District board voted Thursday night to mandate that employees receive a complete series of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as booster doses, and provide proof of immunization no later than March 31. The policy will apply to both full-time and part-time district staff who do in-person work within the school system, as well as interns, volunteers, contractors and others working in person.

The mandate will place NVUSD three months ahead of a statewide school vaccination requirement for staff and students that takes effect July 1. At least 40 other California school districts already have passed such mandates for employees, students or both ahead of the state requirement, according to the CalMatters news website.

NVUSD trustees are moving ahead with the vaccine requirement as coronavirus infections reach new peaks both locally and across the U.S., driven by an Omicron variant more contagious than previous forms of the pathogen. Napa County last week reported its first week with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections, and Napa city residents died on Jan. 14 and 15, bringing the county death toll to 110 over the two years of the pandemic.

That wave of viral spread also has rolled into Napa’s public schools, which reopened Jan. 10 after a three-week recess over the Christmas and New Year’s seasons. In the calendar year’s first week of classes, NVUSD reported 281 positive tests for COVID-19, including 267 students, 1.6% of the student body of about 16,600. (By comparison, 21 people, 18 of them in-person students, tested positive during the week of Dec. 13 before campuses closed for the holidays.)

An average of 75 to 85 teachers have been absent daily since the return from the holiday break, with NVUSD turning to substitutes and district workers to keep classes running, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said of what she called “an all-hands-on-deck approach” to keeping up staffing.

Ninety-four percent of the Napa school district’s employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and 81% have received booster doses, said Dana Page, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources.

With COVID-19 squeezing school staffing and local infection rates climbing, trustee David Gracia warned that a July vaccination deadline would risk even worse staffing shortages for 2022-23.

“The July 1 mandate is just not sufficient time for this district to fill the necessary positions for the coming school year,” he said before the vote. “This mandate comes from the governor; we are choosing to implement it a few months early, so we do not jam up our HR department. Otherwise we may have serious staffing shortages, which will hurt our students and families.”

Under the NVUSD policy, workers must verify their inoculation in one of three ways – a copy of their vaccination record card, documentation from a health care provider, or a copy of a digital vaccination record, containing a scannable QR code, provided by the state Department of Public Health.

Employees may apply in writing for an exemption to the vaccination requirement based on medical grounds or religious beliefs. The policy states that NVUSD can seek accommodations that do not “pose an undue hardship” on its finances and operations, or endanger the health of others. The assistant superintendent for human resources will rule on such requests on a case-by-case basis.

Those whose exemption requests are denied will be required to receive regular COVID-19 testing at least once a week and possibly as frequently as every work day. Workers without an exemption who decline vaccination may be put on unpaid leave, terminated or receive another outcome, based on the district’s agreements with labor unions.

Nearly a dozen audience members on the meeting’s Zoom videoconference spoke out against requiring district staff to vaccinate, attacking the efficacy of immunization or asserting that citizens’ medical rights must come first. One local teacher, Laura Jones, predicted four of her friends in NVUSD would leave their jobs rather than follow the mandate.

“After hearing about this mandate, it seems to me the reason has nothing to do with protecting anyone but to get teachers back into classrooms sooner. This is an absurd reason to take away medical rights,” said Jones, a middle school math teacher in the district. “… Mandating boosters won’t fix it. We are losing quality teachers because of this mandate. It is not aligned with a single federal, state or local health (guidance).”

Another opponent predicted even worse short-staffing if teachers and other workers leave NVUSD over a vaccine requirement. “After the March 31 deadline, what happens – (do we) disrupt classes even more by bringing in even more substitutes?” said Kelsey Hunsaker.

Such pushback failed to sway board members away from supporting a vaccination requirement, and trustee Cindy Watter singled out for criticism one speaker who cited the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in opposing vaccine mandates.

“I am sorry to hear Dr. King’s words being used to support something that is everything he wasn’t,” said Watter, a former Napa High School teacher. “He wasn’t a selfishly individualistic person; he was about community and our helping each other.”

Even if Napa County’s death toll is a fraction of the losses in other communities, she added, to the families of those who do fall ill “it’s not an ‘only,’ it’s important. I don’t want us to be hard-hearted; I want us to care about each other. I wish people would get their vaccinations, so we can stop this thing. And I am sorry it has come to this.”

NVUSD has not announced an early vaccination mandate for its students, but has offered weekly COVID-19 testing. The district also set up drive-through stations in Napa and American Canyon to distribute free, state-supplied at-home coronavirus testing kits to students in the days before classes resumed earlier this month.

Across much of California, the reopening of schools from winter break has been plagued with widespread absences as COVID-19 cases mount.

Infection rates among students and staff are at all-time highs at many school districts. At Simi Valley Unified in Southern California, positivity rates among students went from below 1% to 6.5% in the past month. Just in the past two weeks at school districts across California, the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases have tripled over what they were before Omicron became the dominant coronavirus strain starting late last year.

Simi Valley schools last week only had enough substitutes to replace about half the teachers who stayed home after testing positive for the virus. Campuses across Kern County are closing due to staff shortages.

Three Oakland schools shuttered Tuesday amid the third teacher sickout in as many weeks; educators said they called in sick in solidarity with students who planned to boycott in-person classes for the rest of the week due to allegedly insufficient safety protocols.

Hayward Unified in the East Bay reverted to mostly remote instruction for a week before reopening campuses on Tuesday, although the district provided six in-person “learning hubs” for students unable to participate in virtual learning.

Information from CalMatters was used in this report.

