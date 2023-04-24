In the fall of 2024, Napa’s new high school freshmen will be required to take two new semester-long classes to graduate: a health class and an ethnic studies class. And before that requirement comes into effect, the Napa school district will offer the two classes as electives during this upcoming school year.

That change reflects updates at the state level to incorporate ethnic studies — a subject area that involves examining race and culture in the United States, particularly focusing on Latino and Latina Americans, Native Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders — into public school curriculums.

Indeed, Monica Ready — the Napa Valley Unified School District's director of curriculum, instruction and English learner services at the secondary level — said at an information session last week attended by about 20 people that discussions about the two classes have been evolving over the past few years.

Ready explained that California passed a law in late 2021 to require K-12 students to take a one-semester course in ethnic studies by the 2029-30 school year. Such classes have largely been taught at the college level, though several California districts added an ethnic studies requirement years before the state action.

As a part of that approval, the state offered several course models, Ready added. But the state also left the specifics of how to design the course up to local school districts.

NVUSD chose to design a local course, Ready added. That process has included middle school and high school students, teachers and parents, among others giving input. Kelley Miller, an NVUSD educational specialist, noted at the meeting that she’s been working with teachers for the past year and a half to work through what California is requiring in ethnic studies courses.

“We have been engaging in a lot of professional development,” Miller said. “Some of that has been looking at what comes down from the state, some of it has been examining local resources to know what is specific to Napa Valley, what is specific to American Canyon.”

Miller said the one-semester course will be split between four units, starting with a unit about identity, highlighting the students coming in as new high schoolers and their personal identities. Unit two goes on to focus on land — covering “who am I, but where am I,” according to Miller.

“That would be somewhat the history of California, but also the history of Napa Valley, the history of American Canyon and other cultures in places, what do they do when land has traded hands between people through history,” Miller said.

The third unit will focus on systems — how they influence identity and how people move throughout the world, she said. And the final unit will focus on solidarity.

“That was really important to our teachers on the committee, because after students have been learning all these important things, we want them to be able to do something, to take specific action, to know what they can do with their new knowledge and how they can engage in the community,” Miller said.

As for the curriculum materials, Miller said, there will be a core text that follows what’s recommended in California’s model ethnic studies curriculum, and supplemental material. That supplements will likely be where texts that have to do with Napa’s local historical context show up, she said.

“At this point, what we’re doing is we’re finding what works best as we’re creating our units of study, and what will work best for our students,” Miller said.

Ready also noted during the presentation that American Canyon and city of Napa schools will likely vary in their curriculum.

“We thought it was really important to acknowledge that we have two municipalities in this district,” Ready said. “They're a very different demographic of students, and a different student experience. So having one course for both high schools that was exactly the same didn’t make sense if we were really centering on students and the identity they bring to school.”

Alex Salas, a Vintage High School social science teacher on the ethnic studies committee, said at the meeting that it was exciting for her to have a course where the class can take a look at different histories and voices.

“What I’ve noticed with our students is they’re really hungry for that information,” Salas said.

