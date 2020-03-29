Napa school district to sell former Vintage Farm site; developer plans 53 homes

Where Vintage High School students raised livestock for years in north Napa, a developer hopes to add to the city's housing stock.

The Napa Valley Unified School District board on Thursday approved the sale of a 10.5-acre parcel at 1185 Sierra Ave. that formerly hosted Vintage Farm, an open-air agricultural classroom for its nearby namesake school. The buyer, Davidon Homes, will pay the district $10 million for the property, which it plans to divide into 53 housing lots, according to the purchase agreement with the district.

Davidon's purchase caps a process that began in 2015 when the NVUSD announced it would it would sell the land hosting Vintage Farm, which sits in a residential neighborhood, to raise money for its multimillion-dollar facilities master plan. The district formally put the parcel up for sale in April 2019, electing to deal directly with a developer rather than put the site up for auction.