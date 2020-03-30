Napa school district tries to garner public input on new voting system as coronavirus keeps people home

As Napa’s public school system works to overhaul its method of electing board members, it faces a problem unanticipated when the process began – collecting opinions and advice from a populace literally unable to weigh in face to face during the coronavirus epidemic.
The Napa Valley Unified School District board confronted this difficulty Thursday night, during a meeting that included the second of four scheduled hearings on an area-based voting system in which board members will be chosen only by voters living in each trustee’s vicinity in Napa, American Canyon, Yountville and surrounding territories.
With a statewide shelter-at-home order prohibiting public assemblies, trustees conducted their meeting as a videoconference from their homes instead of at NVUSD’s Napa headquarters. Although the Zoom conferencing software allowed residents to listen in and speak to the board for up to three minutes online – with Spanish and Tagalog translators standing by – school officials received only one public comment: from Scott Rafferty, the attorney whose petitions left both NVUSD and the city of Napa scrambling to retool their voting rules in time for the November election to avoid complaints of diluting minority influence.
Such a paltry response when a shutdown of most public activities makes attending government meetings impossible has thrown a wrench into district leaders’ attempts to draw up boundaries that properly reflect south Napa County’s communities, trustees warned.
With two more public forums on area-based voting still set for April and May, district leaders face high hurdles in getting all the public input they seek, according to trustee Elba Gonzalez-Mares.
“We know where people like to walk, where people like to shop, what parks they go into,” she said during the virtual board meeting. “All of that makes a difference. It’s sad we won’t be able to get into that level of detail.”
The move to remake school-board elections began Jan. 15 when Rafferty, a Walnut Creek lawyer representing the Napa County Progressive Alliance, filed a petition with NVUSD declaring that its existing voting system waters down the influence of minority groups in violation of California election law. While school board members must live in and represent one of seven geographic areas, voters from all parts of the district may cast ballots for all trustee seats.
Under the California Voting Rights Act, Rafferty’s petition began a 45-day period for the school district to pass a resolution to adopt area-based voting, followed by 90 days to hold four public forums to guide the redrawing of its voting map, in a process that would run through late May.
NVUSD’s board approved the move toward area voting in February, but the arrival of COVID-19 – for which a vaccine reportedly is a year or more away – quickly choked off public gatherings in California, culminating March 20 in a statewide directive to shelter at home to slow the virus’ spread. By Thursday, Napans were in their seventh day under orders to leave home only to buy food and necessities or work in certain essential jobs – orders that forced local governments to move their meetings from the boardroom to the internet.
To keep the area-voting issue in the public eye, Tamina Alon, the demographer working with NVUSD on its new voter area maps, suggesting using the district’s social-media feeds to publish draft maps and information as well as to garner suggestions from residents. Board members in turn recommended that Alon’s Oakland-based firm Q2 Data & Research LLC develop between two and four maps with different boundaries to give Napans a sense of which zones they may vote in starting in the fall.
Trustee Jose Hurtado took the suggestion further, calling on the school district to publicize the voting overhaul on local radio stations and in newspaper letters to the editor.
“We can use our personal contacts to get the word out,” he said. “This is the community’s opportunity to make a difference in their children’s education. Its a time to step up, make sure your voice is heard. After all the hubbub let’s do something; let’s get this community moving.”
Under California Voting Rights Act rules, the Napa school district must publish a draft version of its new voting-area map before the final two public forums, which had been scheduled for April 23 and May 7 before the coronavirus emergency. NVUSD can adjust map boundaries based on comments taken at those meetings before the board casts a final approval vote.
A goal of the mapping project under state voting law is to create seven voting areas with 16,506 residents each, one-seventh of the district’s population, according to Tamina Alon, a demographer with Oakland-based Q2 Data & Research LLC working with NVUSD. Each voting zone is allowed to have up to 5 percent more or fewer residents than its target population, amounting to 825 people, she told the board.
Voting zones would be required to cover a “community of interest,” which a NVUSD document says can be be based on a school, an area’s shared culture or heritage, or other “common social and economic interests that should be included within a single Trustee Area for purposes of fair and effective representation.”
