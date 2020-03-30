Napa school district tries to garner public input on new voting system as coronavirus keeps people home

To keep the area-voting issue in the public eye, Tamina Alon, the demographer working with NVUSD on its new voter area maps, suggesting using the district’s social-media feeds to publish draft maps and information as well as to garner suggestions from residents. Board members in turn recommended that Alon’s Oakland-based firm Q2 Data & Research LLC develop between two and four maps with different boundaries to give Napans a sense of which zones they may vote in starting in the fall.

Trustee Jose Hurtado took the suggestion further, calling on the school district to publicize the voting overhaul on local radio stations and in newspaper letters to the editor.

“We can use our personal contacts to get the word out,” he said. “This is the community’s opportunity to make a difference in their children’s education. Its a time to step up, make sure your voice is heard. After all the hubbub let’s do something; let’s get this community moving.”

Under California Voting Rights Act rules, the Napa school district must publish a draft version of its new voting-area map before the final two public forums, which had been scheduled for April 23 and May 7 before the coronavirus emergency. NVUSD can adjust map boundaries based on comments taken at those meetings before the board casts a final approval vote.