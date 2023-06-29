The Napa Valley Unified School District and the developers of American Canyon’s Watson Ranch project are ending a legal dispute potentially involving millions of dollars in future developer fees to build schools.

The district announced the settlement on June 22. Watson Ranch developers will pay school fees as homes are built in a way that the parties have deemed acceptable.

“This agreement positively impacts the educational experience of current and future American Canyon students by providing the funds mandated by California law to support safe facilities,” the district said in a statement.

American Canyon I LLC is developing Watson Ranch, which is to have more than 1,000 homes, a hotel and a town center incorporating the ruins of a cement plant.

“The settlement is what I had proposed to the district two years ago, before the lawsuit,” said Terrence McGrath of American Canyon I on Wednesday.

Also involved in the settlement is Pacific West Communities Inc., builder of the Lemos Pointe apartments in Watson Ranch. The settlement accepts a March 2 check for $736,000 from the company to the district as fees for that project.

But American Canyon is not involved in the settlement, though the district sued the city for issuing Watson Ranch building permits before collecting school development fees. City Manager Jason Holley said the continued litigation against the city "defies logic."

Bottom line — a 2016 agreement between Watson Ranch developers and the school district that was the root of the dispute will be no more.

A schools vision revised

Under the 2016 pact, Watson Ranch developers went beyond the usual school fees. The development would provide 10 acres ready for building that the district would buy for an elementary school. It would ultimately pay about $20 million in school fees as homes were built.

In return, the school district was to build an elementary school within Watson Ranch and a second middle school elsewhere in American Canyon.

But falling enrollment changed the district’s plans. In September 2019, the district canceled the middle school. In January 2021, the district dropped the elementary school.

American Canyon I filed a lawsuit against the district in September 2022, even as Watson Ranch homes were being built. Fees paid under the 2016 agreement must be used exclusively for the middle school and elementary school, the lawsuit said.

The developers in the lawsuit said they would pay school fees when Napa Valley Unified School District built schools to serve Watson Ranch.

School district officials at the time answered in a statement to the Napa Valley Register.

"The developer now appears to take the position that it is not required to comply with the 2016 agreement,” the district said. “At a bare minimum, the developer is legally required to pay its statutory developer fees. Under the Education Code, developers must pay their statutory developer fees prior to issuance of building permits for the square footage on which the fees are imposed.”

The school board, at a Feb. 23 closed session, decided to file a cross-complaint against the developer and Pacific West.

That legal fight between Watson Ranch and the district now seems finished. The outcome calls for the termination of the 2016 agreement. Developers will pay standard school fees and agree not to take out building permits in advance of fee payments.

“The settlement resolves concerns raised by the district in the lawsuit regarding the appropriate payment of developer fees,” a district statement said.

American Canyon ended up involved in the dispute between Watson Ranch builders and the school district. In February, the district announced it would sue the city for issuing building permits before the developer paid school fees.

“First and foremost, the City of American Canyon is clearly violating the law and prioritizing the needs of developers over needs of children in the community,” school district Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said at the time.

American Canyon officials said the 2016 agreement between the district and developer and separate development agreement between the city and developer gave the developer certain vested rights.

The city prominently featured the lawsuit news on its website in March.

“Although American Canyon is not party to the school agreement and has done everything it can do to resolve the dispute, we are deeply saddened to now begin preparing to defend ourselves against the district,” the website message said.

American Canyon is not a party to the settlement. The agreement said the district reserves all rights or claims it has or may have against the city regarding the Watson Ranch matter.

Contacted on Wednesday, Holley, in an email, talked about the outcome.

"The news of a settlement is bittersweet — while we are pleased to finally have clarity regarding termination of the school agreement, it is disheartening for our community to re-live the broken promises of new school facilities that will never come to fruition," he said.

American Canyon and school district staffs met recently to fine-tune existing protocols and practices regarding school fee payments, he said.

"While the day-to-day coordination between our staffs is fine, sadly, the relationship between the city council and the school board is non-existent," Holley said. "The council’s attempts to settle prior to litigation were rebuffed in late February; since then, it’s been all posturing with lawyers. And now the board’s decision to continue to sue American Canyon even after the other settlements defies logic."

One question left unanswered is what will happen to the 10-acre site in Watson Ranch, now that it is no longer set aside for an elementary school.

“That is in discussion with the city and will be addressed in our updated Watson Ranch specific plan,” McGrath said.

