Napa school district will kick off 2020-21 year with online learning as coronavirus cases increase

Gracia also cited new guidance expected from Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday for the reopening of California schools, with many of the state’s 1,000 districts just weeks away from returning to school and still undecided on whether to allow students back in classrooms. Several metropolitan school districts already have opted to start the new term virtually, including those in San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento.

The decisions were made amid growing concern from teachers and parents over the state's surge of coronavirus cases and uncertainty surrounding the safety of both students and staff on campuses. The state this week reported its second-highest one day totals in infection rates and deaths since the start of the pandemic and more than 7,200 have died.

State officials have placed at least 31 of California's 58 counties, including Napa, on a watch list because of concerning coronavirus transmission and hospitalization rates. Being on the list puts restrictions on the ability to reopen various segments of the economy.

Earlier this week, Newsom said he had approved new rules on wearing masks, playing sports, singing, busing and “keeping our kids safe and furthering our efforts around distance learning.” His administration did not immediately make those rules public but his office said Newsom would “announce COVID-19 guidance for schools” on Friday.