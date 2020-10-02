Napa school districts announce reopening plans following Glass Fire

Because of the threat of the Glass Fire burning in the Upvalley, St. Helena, Calistoga and Pope Valley school districts will be closed during all or part of next week, while the Napa Valley Unified School District will announce Sunday if virtual learning will resume on Monday.

St. Helena Unified School District and the Calistoga Unified School District will be closed through Wednesday, the Napa County Office of Education said in a Friday news release.

Much of their service areas are under mandatory evacuation orders.

The Pope Valley Union Elementary School District will be closed through Friday. The Howell Mountain Elementary School District has not yet announced its plans.

School district are doing online instruction, with hybrid online and on-campus instruction planned to start Oct. 26.