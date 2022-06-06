Napa school districts to receive millions in state funding for community schools

California is investing heavily in full-service community schools, an equity-focused education model that attempts to integrate community resources into schooling to improve student outcomes. As such, the California State Board of Education recently approved sending out initial allocations of $649 million in grants to support community schooling, and some of those funds are headed to Napa’s school districts.

Local school districts that currently include community schools will be receiving several million dollars in five-year implementation grants from the California Community Schools Partnership Program as a result. So, the Napa Valley Unified School District will receive $5.225 million for four schools, Calistoga Joint Unified School District will receive $2.6 million for two schools, and the Napa County Office of Education will receive $712,000 for one school.

That funding is supposed to be used to continue or expand existing community schools or create new ones, according to the California Department of Education website. And schools that serve at least 80% low-income students are being prioritized for the funding.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Howell Mountain Elementary School District — which doesn’t have any community schools at the moment — will be receiving a two-year, roughly $200,000 planning grant from the state.

NCOE associate superintendent Julie McClure said in an email the state funding going to the county education office will be used to support and expand services at Camille Creek Community School, which serves students from grades 6 to 12 who’ve been expelled or referred from Napa County’s middle and high schools for truancy or behavioral issues. That population is among the county’s highest-need students, she said.

“Camille Creek Community School’s mission is to empower Napa County’s most disenfranchised youth toward a productive future through restorative relationships, targeted instruction and inspiring opportunities for growth,” McClure said in the email. “Taking a whole-child approach, the school will use this new funding to expand and deepen their offerings to students and their families, including earlier identification of student/family needs and more direct support to parents, such as home visits, education and referrals to community services.”

Camille Creek fits the community school mold, McClure wrote, through deep community partnerships, particularly with the Cope Family Center, and because it’s run as a partnership between the NCOE and other Napa County departments and agencies. The school currently provides services, expanded learning opportunities — such as a culinary program — and family and community engagement, as well as collaborative leadership and practices for educators, according to McClure.

“This model has created a continuum through family support teams, enabling the school to identify needs early and work with families to prevent some of the impact of the pervasive challenges experienced by our secondary school youth,” McClure wrote in the email. “Family liaisons meet regularly with partner agencies to discuss strengths and challenges in serving/referring students and families and develop a collaborative strategy for getting families the services they need.”

The NVUSD funding is for four elementary schools: McPherson, Snow, Phillips and Shearer. An NVUSD spokesperson didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment by press time.

The Calistoga district funding is for Calistoga Elementary School and Calistoga Junior/Senior High School. Jenny Ocón, executive director of Upvalley Family Centers, said the Calistoga district joined with the nonprofit and other partners in 2014 to create the Calistoga Community Schools Initiative, which now includes more than 30 partners that help provide services and resources.

“We’ve held town halls and done a variety of things over the years to understand the things students and families would like to see more of and then kind of design services related to those needs,” Ocón said.

Ocón added that the state funding will be used to sustain the implementation of the initiative and expand services offered by it. According to a grant proposal the district and nonprofit both worked on, the funds will be used for several new positions, expand therapy services, provide family support for special-needs students, and more.

“I think the point of the community schools initiative is to use schools as a hub to engage students and their families in various opportunities to allow students to have the future that they want, and we do that through collaborative partnerships,” Ocón said.

With the first round of grants, there are still plenty of funds in the state’s $3 billion Community Schools Partnership Program, which was approved by the California Legislature last year. And there could be more to come; Gov. Gavin Newsom is currently asking for a $1.5 billion increase to the program in his revised 2022-23 state budget proposal.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.