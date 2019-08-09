Americans were left to grapple last week with the aftermath of three mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio that left thirty-four people dead.
The active shooter survival mantra of “run, hide, fight” has gone mainstream, but what to do after the attack is over?
The Stop the Bleed program was formulated months after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, with the goal of teaching non-medics to stop deaths from uncontrolled bleeding.
It’s been taught at schools across the country, but the curriculum came to Napa’s St. Apollinaris Catholic School this week thanks to Dr. Jennifer van Warmerdam, a mom of three students at the school.
The top cause of preventable death after injury is bleeding, she said to a room of 30 school staff members Thursday morning.
A grown adult can bleed to death in two to five minutes, but a child can bleed to death in two.
Ambulances may take eight minutes to arrive in an urban area, Van Warmerdam said, but they can take 25 minutes to respond to a rural area. A person suffering from life-threatening bleeding — whether it’s a result of a mass attack, car accident or playground accident — may die before help arrives if bystanders don’t take action.
School staff listened attentively as Van Warmerdam spoke. She walked from group to group, guiding them as they practiced quickly stuffing gauze into makeshift wounds cut into yoga blocks, and carefully applied tourniquets, a blood flow-restricting tool once reserved for the battlefield, onto each others’ arms and legs.
Van Warmerdam said she hopes that California will follow in the steps of Georgia, which became the first state to offer Stop the Bleed kits and training to all of its public schools.
Stop the Bleed’s curriculum urges those in a position to help to learn the ABCs of stopping life-threatening bleeding: alert, blood and compress.
Alert officials
Your safety should be your first priority, Van Warmerdam said. You can’t help others if you’re injured too.
If you’re safe, call 911 or direct someone else to do so.
Find life-threatening bleeding
Find the source of a person’s bleeding and know that they may be bleeding in multiple places. Bullets, for example, may leave an entrance and exit wound, she said. Don’t hesitate to cut off a person’s clothing if you must do so to find the source of their bleeding.
Look for continuous bleeding, spurting blood or pooling blood. These are indications that a person is facing life-threatening bleeding, Van Warmerdam said.
Wounds to the arms and legs can be helped with the use of a tourniquet, a band that can be tightened to restrict blood flow. Neck, armpit and groin wounds can be helped by applying pressure, but so-called immediate responders can’t help wounds to the torso area, Van Warmerdam said.
Compress the wound
This is where a trauma first aid kit, which includes a tourniquet and gauze, comes in handy.
A tourniquet should be applied about two to three inches above the wound, but that can be hard to remember. When in doubt, apply “high and tight” over a fleshier part of the body — don’t apply a tourniquet onto a joint, Van Warmerdam said.
A tourniquet comes shaped like a bracelet, and can be loosened or tightened by pulling on the free end of a strap, much like a belt. Once the strap is secured, it can be further tightened by twisting and securing a stick, or windlass, and should be tightened until the bleeding stops. This can be painful.
It’s important to write down the time at which a tourniquet was applied or screenshot the time on your cell phone, she said. This lets first responders know how long they can keep it on.
Tourniquets can be applied over thinner clothing, but are too big to be used on infants, Van Warmerdam said. An infant’s circulation can be cut off with an adult’s hands.
Gauze may also be used to stop bleeding and can be stuffed into a deep wound. Stuff gauze into the wound with alternating thumbs, she said.
A cloth or shirt may also be used, if you don’t have access to a trauma first aid kit. The cleaner, the better.
In case of life-threatening bleeding, open clothing over the wound and wipe away any pooled blood, according to Stop the Bleed’s protocol. Use gloves, if possible.
Cloth should be stuffed into a wound if it’s large and deep. Pressure should be applied by putting one hand over the other, much like is done during CPR, pushing down as hard as possible by leaning into it with your body weight, Van Warmerdam said.
Applying pressure with your arms can be tiring, but you’ll last longer by using your body weight, she said. Keep putting pressure on the wound until medics arrive.
It’s important for school staff to know such techniques, said Judith Hensley, an aid for kindergarten classes.
“I hope it doesn’t come in handy,” she said.
Though Van Warmerdam said she became a certified instructor for Stop the Bleed in order to teach staff at her kids’ school, she’s open to doing more training. To contact her, email loek_13@hotmail.com.
Van Warmerdam suggested that people can get involved by contacting a school of their choice and donating Stop the Bleed kits.
Tourniquets endorsed by Stop the Bleed can be purchased for $30 at controlbleedingkits.com. Bleeding control kits start at $70.
Find out if you qualify to become a Stop the Bleed instructor by visiting bit.ly/2MQmOSP.