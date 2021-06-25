Napa school superintendent Rosanna Mucetti gets contract extended to 2025

Closure decisions have triggered vocal resistance by parents who warned of overcrowding at remaining campuses, and predicted the loss of smaller classrooms with closer staff attention would drive more families to private schools and accelerate the district’s student drain.

Only two people called into Thursday’s virtual meeting during the public comment period for Mucetti’s contract, which took place after 10 p.m. two-thirds of the way through a five-hour session. But one of the speakers blasted the superintendent and the cutbacks during her tenure.

“Reading the highlights of her term is devastating; it’s cuts, cuts and more cuts,” Matt Clancy said by Zoom videoconference to trustees at NVUSD headquarters. “It’s baffling that you guys have any idea of what you’re thinking. I can’t wait for the next election.”

“You’re closing two middle schools and two elementary schools; I understand it brings in money, but you’re going to cut more in the future … And yet you want to give her a raise? If this were a business and she were the head, she would be removed immediately.”

Afterward, trustees were quick to support Mucetti’s record against what they called misunderstandings about how school districts are funded, and how school-age populations rise and fall.