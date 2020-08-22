Napa schools detail online learning, student outreach as new academic year begins

She also reported that Napa County's Health and Human Services agency has approved bringing such students onto campuses for one-on-one appointments to assess disabilities and check on their progress – an early, small and socially distanced step toward restoring in-person instruction.

NVUSD plans to bring children back to classrooms in four phases as COVID-19 cases decrease or a vaccine is developed – from two half-days per child to five half-days to a normal schedule.

One of the most pressing challenges described by Napa education officials is the risk of students falling away from their online classes and slipping out of touch with their teachers. During the nearly three months when classes moved online this spring, about 700 students of more than 16,000 became “disengaged” from remote learning, said Mike Mansuy, director of student services.

“We have a lot of great plans, but none of this matters if we can't get kids to school,” he told the board. “The most frequent barrier (to attendance) that comes up is a technical issue, whether it's internet, hardware or just a better understanding of the technology involved.”